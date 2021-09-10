Cadillac MSP Post Commander promoted to 7th District assistant commander

CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police announced on Wednesday that the Cadillac post commander earned a promotion to become the district’s assistant commander.
Inspector Frank Keck was named the MSP’s Seventh District Assistant Commander and his new duties will include assisting the district commander in the coordination and provision of state police activities and services within the district, according to MSP Seventh District Public Information Officer Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll.
Keck also will evaluate the activities of each post within the district and work with post commanders to maximize crime prevention, traffic safety and community outreach efforts. Carroll also said Keck will work with the MSP Professional Development Bureau to implement the department-wide plan for in-service training, leadership development, wellness and career development.
As for the vacated Cadillac Post Commander position, Carroll said it will first be made available to existing Spl/Lt. within the MSP who want to transfer and if it is not filled that way, it will be filled via the promotion process.
Keck began his career with the MSP on Jan. 15, 1995, as a member of the 111th Trooper Recruit School. His first post assignment was at the Cadillac Post as a trooper. From there, he went to Traverse Narcotics Team as a detective trooper. He was promoted to sergeant at the Sault Ste. Marie Post and detective sergeant within the Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement where he also served on the FBI Task Force.
Keck was next promoted to detective lieutenant at Huron Undercover Narcotics Team and then promoted again to detective first lieutenant as the MSP Seventh District Headquarters Task Force Section Commander. He later transferred to MSP Headquarters in Lansing as the Narcotics Section Commander. His most recent assignment was as the post commander of the MSP Cadillac Post.
Keck also is a graduate of the 266th FBI National Academy. The FBI National Academy is a professional course of study for the U.S. and international law enforcement managers nominated by their agency heads because of demonstrated leadership qualities.
The 10-week program is designed to improve the administration of justice in police departments/agencies at home and abroad. It also is designed to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide. During the program, students have coursework in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science.
In his new role, he will be based at MSP Seventh District Headquarters in Gaylord and oversee posts in Cadillac, Houghton Lake, Gaylord and Alpena.
