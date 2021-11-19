CADILLAC — With winter nearing and some residents looking to head for warmer climes, the Cadillac Michigan State Police again is offering property checks.
MSP Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said there are several things people can do to deter would-be thieves. Using lighting to your advantage by installing a motion-activated light outside and setting a timer for inside lights can help. He also said avoid “window shopping” by would-be thieves by keeping curtains and shades drawn shut.
Arranging for snow removal of driveways and sidewalks can make a home appear as if someone is home, according to Carroll. He also said stopping mail and newspaper delivery also can help.
Telling a trusted friend or neighbor that you will be gone and having them report any suspicious activity to law enforcement also is a good idea, according to Carroll. Finally, Carroll said a homeowner can contact the Cadillac MSP Post to let them know when you will be gone. The number to call is (231) 779-6040.
The MSP will ask for the address of the residence to be checked and a contact number to reach the homeowner if there are any issues. The information will be given to troopers on patrol. They will periodically check the residence and log the dates and times the property was inspected.
