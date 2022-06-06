CADILLAC — An upcoming eight-week academy will familiarize the public with the Michigan State Police.
Beginning on Aug. 3 and continuing through Sept. 21, the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post will be hosting a citizens’ academy. The academy will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The eight-week academy will allow citizens to become familiar with the mission and operation of the MSP, understand the procedures troopers follow, increase their awareness of law enforcement’s role in the community and to get to know personnel at the Cadillac Post.
Individuals interested in attending the academy should contact Trooper Ryan Krebiehl of the Cadillac Post by calling (231) 429-4784 to receive an application or stop in or call the Cadillac Post at (231) 779-6040.
