BENZONIA — The Cadillac Michigan State Police Post investigated a plane crash recently at the Thompsonville Airport in Benzie County's Weldon Township.
The crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. on July 9 when a Cessna Twin Engine plane piloted by a 57-year-old Swanton, Ohio man crashed, according to police. The man was not injured and was the only occupant in the plane. Police said the man told them he was flying from Pellston Airport to the Benzie County airport when he may have been distracted and forgot to put down the landing gear.
The plane first touched down halfway down the runway and came to rest after sliding approximately 200 to 250 yards and police said it was intact with damage to the underside and propellers. A report and photographs were submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration for further review and investigation.
