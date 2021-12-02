CADILLAC — Two troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post were recognized for their actions during a June crash that saved the lives of several individuals and resulted in the conviction of a drunken driver.
Troopers Michael Brit and Ryan Krebiehl were recognized Wednesday by Capt. Christopher Stolicker for their outstanding performance of duty and personal commitment to excellence during the June 4 incident associated with a crash involving several vehicles.
The 25-year-old Traverse City woman found to be responsible for causing the crash will soon be sentenced in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for her part in the June incident.
Shannon Marie Gouin recently pleaded no contest to four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury for her part in an incident on June 4 in Antioch Township. She faces up to five years in prison and/or $1,000 to $5,000 in fines for each offense when she is sentenced.
According to a June Michigan State Police press release, at around 6:40 p.m. on June 4, Brit and Krebiehl were dispatched to a personal injury crash involving several vehicles, some of which caught fire and had victims trapped inside.
The initial investigation revealed a Saturn, traveling eastbound on M-115 near North 17 Road in Antioch Township, struck a Ford pickup truck, driven by a 35-year-old Sebewaing man near the end of the passing lanes. This caused both vehicles to lose control and cross the center of the road, police said.
The Ford pickup truck then struck a westbound Ford Explorer with four persons inside. The Saturn drove off the left side of the road and overturned before coming to a rest.
The driver of the Saturn, later found to be Gouin, displayed signs of intoxication and was arrested, according to the press release. According to court documents, Gouin’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.17, which is over twice the legal limit.
She was examined at the Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital emergency department but appeared uninjured from the crash. Afterward, she was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
The occupants of the Ford Explorer, a 51-year-old man, 15-year-old female, 14-year-old male and 7-year-old female, all from Grawn, were transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for serious injuries. The driver of the Ford pickup truck also was transported to the hospital due to injuries sustained.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court and Gouin likely will be sentenced either later this month or in the early part of the New Year.
