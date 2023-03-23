CADILLAC — The Cadillac Michigan State Police Post is warning that spoofing calls using the post’s phone number are happening around the area.
In this case, police said callers say they are from the MSP and that they are conducting an investigation. Police also said the callers begin to ask for money so the potential victim of the scam can avoid arrest or other legal trouble stemming from warrants in the State of Texas.
Spoofing occurs when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to a person’s caller ID display to disguise their identity. Spoofing is often used as part of an attempt to trick someone into giving away valuable personal information so it can be used in fraudulent activity or sold illegally. U.S. law and Federal Communications Commission rules prohibit most types of spoofing.
The MSP remind the public that although a person from the agency could contact them via telephone regarding an investigation, warrant or other official business, the MSP will always identify themselves by their rank and name. Police also said they will provide a badge number upon request.
While the MSP may advise a resident over the phone about a warrant for their arrest and a bond amount, police said the MSP will never ask for a person to send money directly to them. All bond payments take place in person with a uniformed member at the post, on the road or with court personnel at the applicable court.
Police also said payments will never be asked to be sent in the form of gift cards or through a third-party money transfer service including but not limited to PayPal, Venmo, Western Union, MoneyGram, Google Pay, Apple Pay and Cash App. If a phone call that appears to be from the MSP is asking for money to be sent, for personal information such as social security number or otherwise appears to be suspicious, police said to end the call and notify the local MSP Post.
The Cadillac Post can be reached by calling (231) 779-6040.
