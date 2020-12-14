Cadillac native, college professor pens book about job satisfaction

JONESBOROUGH, Tennessee — How many times have you thought you were not happy with your job?
It is likely that at some point during their lives nearly everyone has had that realization. This was true for Brad Ward, but unlike most people, the Tennessee resident and Cadillac native had a curiosity. Why people didn’t like their jobs was a question that kept popping up in his mind. Like many, Ward worked several jobs after graduating college, but he recalls having that thought while working various jobs as a teen, too.
Ward is now an associate professor of business administration at Milligan College in Johnson City, Tennessee, and it is that question that led to him writing a book about job satisfaction. Its purpose is two-fold. It shows ways for management to help their employees get more satisfaction, but also shows workers how to figure out if their current job is the right one for them.
“Everywhere I worked I saw people who were not happy in their jobs. Things weren’t clicking,‘ he said. “No matter how high up they were in the company, people were not happy and I wanted to figure out why. How can we get people to like their jobs?‘
When writing the book entitled, “The Motivated Worker: A Manager’s Guide to Improving Job Satisfaction,‘ Ward said he wrote the book for a busy manager and backed the claims with a ton of studies. However, he also wrote the book to help workers understand why they are not happy with their job and how they can change that. The book walks the fine line of theoretical and practical and reads quickly.
“I don’t want the book to sit on a shelf. I want managers or employees to be able to read it without any previous experience in motivational theory,‘ he said.
The book is for sale through Amazon but Ward said he also is working to get it into local book stores such as Horizon Books in both Cadillac and Traverse City. He also is working to get the book into local libraries.
For more information about the book and to assess your job satisfaction with the free and tested universal dual-factor survey go to www.motivatedworkeruds.com.
