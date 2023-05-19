CADILLAC — The first year of college is a life-changing experience for many students, if not all.
It’s that first taste of freedom away from parents. It’s a chance to find what you want to do with your life. It’s tough. It’s fun and exciting. It’s all those things and more. For the freshmen who attended Michigan State University this past academic year, it also was tragic.
On Feb. 13, three MSU students were killed and five others were left in critical condition after a mass shooting on the MSU campus. That February evening forever changed the campus and the lives of every student who was enrolled at the university. One such student is Cadillac native Rylie Reagan, 18.
Reagan recently finished her freshman year at MSU. While she described the rest of the semester as “all right,” the shooting loomed over everything. Coming back to campus was hard after the shooting closed the university down, but Rylie said being around people who went through the same thing and had that shared experience was important.
She said she leaned on that community.
In the weeks following the incident, Rylie said she participated in a few gun violence protests, including one on the lawn of the state capitol in Lansing. At that event, Rylie was one of several student speakers. She also was part of protests and marches that occurred on campus.
“Having people there who care as much as you do, who went through the same things and understand things, makes it easier,” she said.
During the incident on Feb. 13, Rylie said she and her four roommates barricaded themselves in their room in East Akers Hall, as police and SWAT teams moved through campus searching for the shooter. Although she wasn’t in either the student union or Berkey Hall, she watched what was happening outside her dorm and as police searched it.
Safety was taken away and security was removed, she said. Not only on campus but everywhere. Since the incident happened, Rylie said she doesn’t feel like she can relax in any setting and she is hyper-aware of her surroundings wherever she goes.
While those feelings of insecurity have lessened over time, Rylie said she doesn’t believe right now that it will ever return to “normal.”
Rylie’s mom, Jenn Ott Reagan, said thinking about the night of Feb. 13 was a living nightmare and surreal. She said she can remember jumping up and down in her living room saying, “Wake up, wake up, wake up,” because it felt like it was a dream. She was in contact with Rylie via text so she knew she was OK but she said she still felt like she couldn’t breathe.
Also during that night, the misinformation was troubling because, as a parent who was not there, she didn’t know what was going on. When the incident was over during the early morning of Feb. 14, Jenn said she wanted to go and get her daughter, but Rylie told her that she was going to stay the rest of the night on campus and would come home later in the morning.
“She was home for about 10 days. For me, I wanted her always to be in my sight. I’m not a helicopter mom, but I became one for those 10 days,” she said. “We didn’t do much. Lots of sitting at home.”
While they didn’t want to see a lot of people during that time, Jenn said Rylie did see some Cadillac friends who also are current MSU students.
When Rylie did go back to campus, Jenn went and stayed at their nearby family cottage for a couple of days. She admits now that it was mostly her being nervous about Rylie returning, but she wanted to be as close to her as possible, just in case.
Jenn said returning to campus was strange for her daughter and for her, too.
“When we pulled into campus, there were signs made and chalk was on the sidewalks. They were trying to make everything look happy, but it was eerie,” she said. “I started crying, and Rylie felt the same way.”
As for her daughter’s activism toward gun violence, Jenn said she has always been active in the fight for human rights so when she started attending gun violence protests it wasn’t surprising. She also said she witnessed her daughter’s speech on the lawn of the capitol and she was impressed at how poignant it was.
Jenn said the speech Rylie gave was about how since she was in kindergarten, they had been taught a variation of the run, hide and fight. It is their norm and Jenn said it was very powerful to hear her talk about it.
“They lived through something I can’t imagine living through. It was my worst nightmare coming true,” Jenn said. “The repercussions they are going through, they are not gone. It is so, so sad.”
With Rylie returning in the fall for her sophomore year, Jenn said one thing that hasn’t changed is her daughter’s love of MSU. That has kept her going through all of this, but she knows the Rylie she knew on Feb. 12 is different than the Rylie she knows now. The incident has changed her.
As for the fall, Rylie said she has concerns about living on campus because she will be going back to the same environment, a dorm, that she was in when the incident happened. She also doesn’t know what to expect when she returns in the fall.
What she does know is that she likely won’t be going to the MSU Union. She understands why some might, but for her, she doesn’t think she will be going there, at least not yet. There have been some security changes made but Rylie said more needs to be done.
While there is work that still needs to be done, Rylie said campus-wise the student body grew stronger from this tragedy. They are a community.
“No matter where I’m at, I’m technically at risk, but I don’t think I ever thought about leaving (MSU). I felt connected to the people and the community I’m part of and that is above anything else,” she said.
