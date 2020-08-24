MOUNT PLEASANT — With classes started, a new role in the marching band and a global pandemic still ongoing, Jordan Healey is not sure what to expect this fall on the campus of Central Michigan University.
The 2018 Cadillac High School graduate has been attending CMU since the fall of 2018. During her college career, she has been part of the Central Michigan Chippewa Marching Band. This fall, Healey took on the role of Assistant Drum Major for the band and under the guidance and tutelage of Dr. James Batcheller and Drum Major Gabbie Bass. During the next two seasons, Healey will be the Drum Major.
With the Mid American Conference canceling football this fall, Jordan said it was a shock, albeit an expected one. While she still has a few seasons left, Healey said she instantly thought about the seniors on the band including Bass.
“When the announcement (of the football season cancelation) first came out, we had been expecting it and preparing for it, but we hoped the season would still happen,‘ she said. “Gabbie (Bass) was the first person I thought of. I’m heartbroken for her and the other seniors. As much as we were expecting it, it still was a shock.‘
With the cancelation of the football season, the inevitable question of, “What now,‘ was asked. Batcheller informed Healey and the rest of the marching band that they will make music together but what that exactly means is not 100% fleshed out. While it was crushing to hear that football was canceled, Healey said that doesn’t mean the marching band was.
“I think our biggest goal is to perform for ourselves, but also the community. We want to do a full recording of our Tchaikovsky performance to put on social media and online to share with the campus and community,‘ Healey said.
If the marching band is not able to perform, Healey said the marching band director said this year’s seniors will have the ability to come back next year to put on the uniform and perform if they can.
As for campus life outside of the band, Healey said this fall is already completely different than her previous experiences.
Since moving back to campus at the end of July, Healey said she has seen campus go from low-key summer to the influx of people as the Aug. 17 start of classes approached.
“Things picked up last week. People started moving in (Aug. 12) and move-in was staggered through (Aug. 16),‘ she said. “Both in the dorms and off-campus housing.‘
Similar to what local school districts are doing, Healey said some students are opting for Hyflex (part online/part face-to-face) and completely online. If a student is going on campus and into campus buildings, they are required to wear a mask or face covering. While the members of the marching band have been adhering to social distance guidelines and mask-wearing, Healey said that isn’t always the case with the student body on campus.
“There are some students who don’t want to comply and that can be frustrating. One professor mentioned if someone enters class without a mask, they have to say something about it,‘ she said.
Overall, Healey said she feels the university has done a good job preparing to bring students back but there are still issues with parties and other social gatherings that make her uneasy. To say she thinks they will be able to make it through the semester without having to go completely online would not be true, according to Healey.
“It is very fluid. A lot is just taking things as they come. I think we have figured out that things could change tomorrow,‘ she said.
Students at Michigan State University recently learned how fast things can change.
On Aug. 18, MSU announced it is going online for the fall and is encouraging students to stay home. Remote learning for undergraduates is scheduled to begin Sept. 2.
The move to online learning is just for undergraduate students at the moment. The colleges of Law, Human Medicine, Nursing, Osteopathic Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, and all graduate programs will receive details at a later time, according to the university in East Lansing.
Last September, Michigan State’s total enrollment was 49,809 students, with 39,176 undergraduates.
The Aug. 18 action by Michigan State follows the decision by the University of Notre Dame officials to go online for two weeks and an announcement Monday by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to switch to remote learning starting Wednesday.
The University of Michigan says it plans to offer a mixture of in-person and remote classes. Not all courses will be available in every format, the school said on its website.
A little closer to home, Baker College, which includes a campus in Cadillac, announced on Aug. 19 about its fall return-to-campus plan.
In statements made by Jacqui Spicer, Chief Operating Officer, and member of Baker’s Pandemic Response Team, the college has decided to not have the full student population return to the various Baker College campuses across the state. This is based on an abundance of caution, and following the Governor’s Executive Orders, recommendations from local health department officials, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, according to Spicer.
Baker College is instead offering three instructional delivery methods including in-person, lab-based courses offered at one of its campus locations, utilizing select rooms and equipment; virtual, lecture-based courses that will be delivered at the same regularly scheduled time as the intended campus-based class; and traditional Baker online classes offered in eight-week session format.
The semester is scheduled to end for Baker College students on Dec. 13 but in-person, on-campus lab classes will transition to virtual instruction after Nov. 25. All online courses and virtual classes offered at scheduled class times will continue as normal for the full semester.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.