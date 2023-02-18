Chesni Birgy and Baily Little had just finished eating Monday night at the MSU Union. The two girls and another friend from Cadillac were on their way to a small shop in the Union before planning to head back to their dorm.
They were in the store for maybe five minutes when shots rang out. Then panic hit. People scattered for safety.
“We thought (the first shot) was an aluminum tray dropping in the kitchen. When we heard the second one, we knew it was a gunshot,” Chesni said.
Chesni said she and Oakley Mickleson ran one way, but they got separated from Baily, who ended up going in the opposite direction. She recalled seeing a girl hurdle a counter who later said she heard a bullet whiz by her. While Chesni isn’t sure if Anthony McRae was aiming or shooting at them, she is positive he was shooting in their direction.
Days after the events that killed three MSU students and left five others in critical condition, Chesni and Baily were ready to talk about the events of the evening that have forever changed their lives. While the two were with another Cadillac native, Oakley Mickelson, she and her family were not ready to talk about that night publicly. They were, however, OK with Chesni and Baily talking about it and her involvement with their story from the night.
Before the shooting occurred Monday, Chesni also recalled seeing Brian Fraser, 20, in the student union minutes before he was shot and killed. While she didn’t know him personally, she said they had talked before because she would see him nearly every day at the student union.
“It is everyone’s hang-out spot. Everyone knew Brian because it is right across the street from us (their dorm Campbell Hall) and everyone,” Chesni said.
Once the shooting started at the student union, Chesni said that they ran out of the closest exit. Chesni said it felt like she and Oakley were the first people out the door and the chaos ensued in response to the shooting. They ended up at the Panda Express restaurant, which was across Grand River Avenue, roughly three blocks from the student union.
When they entered Panda Express, Chesni said they ran in frantically. They were out of breath and probably looked a little crazy. No one in the restaurant knew what happened until Chesni told them. It was roughly 8:20 p.m. Monday. She estimated that shots were fired at 8:16 p.m.
Eventually, Chesni said the owner of the restaurant came in, turned the lights off, closed and allowed everyone to gather in the office. At some point, Chesni and Oakley hitched a ride with one of Oakley’s other friends to an off-campus apartment.
It was a different story for Baily, who in the moments after the shooting at the student union started, got separated from her Cadillac friends.
Baily said she ran out of a different exit and ended up on the other side of campus from where Chesni and Oakley were. Baily said she saw people screaming, the police and ambulances speeding down the road as she made the roughly 1.5-mile trek to Owen Hall.
Although she was separated from her friends, Baily said she ran into a familiar face from club soccer. She went with that person to Owen Hall. She wasn’t reunited with Chesni and Oakley until Tuesday.
The incident remains fresh in their young minds. Chesni and Baily are still trying to process what happened. Both said they are not returning to campus on Monday when classes are scheduled to resume. They have been off campus since they both returned to Cadillac during the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day.
While they both said they wanted to return for the vigil that was recently held on campus, both said it was too soon. They couldn’t do it. They may not return to campus until after spring break, which will start the week of March 5. Chesni said she may attempt returning for the last week of classes before spring break for a “trial run,” but is not sure.
“I don’t think I have processed it yet. I don’t think it has hit me. In our dorms, doors slam a lot and I think it would pop up a few memories,” Chesni said. “I can say I’m not going back to the union. Even being in a dining hall will be difficult. I was aware of my surroundings before, but now I’m really aware.”
Baily said she doesn’t feel like she wants to go back until some things are changed and more secure. She also said she believes there needs to be better communication. While the university used the email system to alert the campus of the active shooter situation, Baily said she didn’t believe it was effective. People are not constantly checking emails, and even when she was running from the student union, she still saw people studying in buildings with no idea anything was happening.
She understands there is nothing that can be done to fully prepare for mass shootings but believes there is room for improvement.
Chesni said the first email sent by the university came out at 8:34 p.m. It stated shots had been fired on or near the East Lansing campus. She said she had called her mother at 8:25 p.m. after they got to the Panda Express, which was after the second shooting occurred. Like Baily, Chesni said there has to be a better way to alert students.
Both believe those feelings of apprehension will subside in time, but it’s likely not going to happen this semester. Baily said a student petition is being circulated to allow remote learning. She believes it will become a choice in the coming weeks.
Both said the events of the MSU mass shooting are surreal. Chesni said it is weird, like a movie and something you would never feel people would have to go through. Baily said it really made her appreciate her friends and family more than she did before. She also knows not to take things for granted because you never know what the future holds.
“Tell your family and friends you love them. Hug them when you say goodbye,” Baily said. “People take their time together for granted.”
