Cadillac News Bingo contest winner plans to use winnings for trip to U.P.

CADILLAC — Since the beginning of August, Brenda Dracht's morning tradition was to check the Cadillac News website around 6 a.m. for the latest bingo numbers.
Dracht, of McBain, said she preferred to check the numbers online because that was faster than waiting for the physical paper in the mail.
This was the second year Dracht participated in the contest; last year, she said she was within four numbers of filling her board.
"It was something fun to do," Dracht said.
The contest invited participants to fill out a bingo card that was included in an edition of the Cadillac News. Numbers were printed in the paper and on the Cadillac News website.
With only one number left to fill her board last week, Dracht anxiously scanned the latest bingo drawing on the Cadillac News website.
"It was B-14," Dracht said. "I scanned the number and scanned it again ... I thought: 'Wow, I really got all of them!' I came into town right away to drop (the card) off (at the Cadillac News)."
On Monday, Dracht happily accepted her award for the winning the bingo contest: $1,000, which was presented to her by contest sponsor Missy Deleon, of Long's Hearing Care Systems, and Cadillac News publisher Chris Huckle.
Dracht said she intends to stock the money away at the moment but may eventually put it toward paying for a trip to Copper Bay, in the Upper Peninsula, sometime this winter.
"A rainy day vacation," Dracht said. "I like the openness of Copper Bay ... it's just pretty up there."
Deleon said the contest is a lot of fun for her because customers come into Long's all the time to check the numbers.
"I can't believe all the people that are playing this game," Deleon said.
In a couple months, Deleon said she's considering sponsoring another round of the bingo contest. Keep reading the Cadillac News for more details on upcoming rounds the contest.
