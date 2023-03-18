CADILLAC — You have a right to know what your elected officials are doing.
While that fact takes center stage every March during Sunshine Week, governmental transparency is needed daily. For those who don’t know, Sunshine Week is a national initiative to promote a discussion about the importance of open government and freedom of information. This year, Sunshine Week was from March 13 through March 18. Those who participate in shining a light on this transparency include news media but it should be something everyone is interested in.
The Florida Society of Newspaper Editors launched Sunshine Sunday in 2002 in response to efforts by some Florida legislators to create scores of new exemptions to the state’s public records law. Several states followed Florida’s lead, and in June 2003, the American Society of News Editors hosted a Freedom of Information Summit in Washington.
Sunshine Week was launched by the society in March 2005. This non-partisan, non-profit initiative is celebrated in mid-March each year to coincide with James Madison’s birthday on March 16.
The underlying purpose of Sunshine Week is to shed light on the public’s right to know. During the past year, Cadillac News has been working on finding out information regarding a Title IX investigation by Evart Public Schools.
The focus of that is the use of Freedom of Information Act requests. Enacted July 4, 1966, the Freedom of Information Act provides that any person has a right, enforceable in court, to obtain access to federal agency records, except to the extent that such records are protected from public disclosure by one of nine exemptions or by one of three special law enforcement record exclusions.
On June 30, the Cadillac News submitted a FOIA request for a Title IX investigation conducted by the Evart Public Schools District earlier in 2022. The investigation followed an alleged sexual assault involving two Evart students on school grounds. Additionally, Cadillac News asked for all emails mentioning the parents of the alleged victim of the assault.
The requested documents were delivered to the Cadillac News on July 25, including the 72-page Title IX investigation, which contained completely redacted information. The Cadillac News then filed a FOIA appeal with the district on Aug. 16, stating that much of the redacted information did not fall under the guidelines of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, Frank Communication, Title IX or Attorney-Client Privilege — all of which were cited by the district as its disclosure exemptions.
Other than the names of the minors involved, Cadillac News felt other pieces of factual information, such as dates, witnesses, etc., should be made public. For example, on page 36 of the document, the district redacted the names of several police officers involved in the investigation. In addition, the district did not at any point in the document indicate why its exemptions were being used for its redactions, which they are obligated to disclose.
The Cadillac News’ FOIA submission was made to continue reporting on the alleged assault after the parent of the alleged victim questioned board members at a monthly meeting in early June. Since that meeting, the parent has spoken up several times to ask the board why the district did not adhere to mandated reporting guidelines following the assault, and why the parent’s spouse, an Evart Schools teacher, has been issued five days without pay after being held responsible for the occurrence of the alleged assault.
The district eventually sent a revised copy of the requested documents. While it remained heavily redacted, some sections were uncovered and shed some additional light on the timeline of the school’s investigation. That updated document is attached to this story online and can be viewed at www.cadillacnews.com.
Michigan Press Association attorney Robin Luce Herrmann said when a person or in this case the Cadillac News uses the Freedom of Information Act to get the information it is to see if the governmental entity is following its policy and acting appropriately. When it comes to the Evart Public Schools, Luce Herrmann said the issue is from what was released by the district can the community weigh whether or not it is fulfilling its duties?
“That is what transparency and accountability are about. We can’t be in the school every day and parents can’t always see what is going on inside the schools,” she said. “FOIA is a tool to understand what is happening and to make sure that here the administration is acting appropriately and following policies.”
She said it also can be a tool to see if the policy needs to be tweaked because it is not as effective as it should be. With what has been released, Luce Herrmann said a person is hard-pressed to see if the school district acted appropriately.
Situations like the one presented by the school district are, in large part, why FOIA exists. She said a person can monitor a situation as they go, but the idea is when they have issues of concern a taxpayer can understand what the governmental entity did via FOIA. It also can provide how it was done and a way to hold people accountable.
“Here we don’t have a situation where they did nothing. That would be a cause for concern,” she said. “Here we knew they did an investigation, but so much is redacted that it is difficult to verify they did a proper investigation.”
