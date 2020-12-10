Cadillac News survey: bills, groceries top purchases people made with COVID stimulus money

CADILLAC — With lawmakers currently debating whether or not to include another round of COVID-19 relief payments to Americans, many may be asking themselves how people used the first round and if it actually helped jumpstart the ailing economy, as was intended.
According to the results of an unscientific Cadillac News online survey of area residents, a significant portion of respondents indicated they spent at least some of their stimulus money at local businesses.
In the Cadillac News survey, a little over 85% of respondents said they spent money at local businesses: about 21% said they spent between 50 and 100% of their stimulus checks locally and nearly 40% said they spent between 10% and 50% of their checks locally. Around 31% said they spent less than a 10th of their checks locally.
Out of 97 respondents, 71.1% said they spent their money on bills, including rent, mortgage payments, utilities, car payments, etc. Secondary uses were as follows: 37.1% bought groceries, 24.7% put money into savings, 21.6% invested in home improvement projects, and 14.4% treated themselves to things they wouldn't normally be able to afford.
In terms of the amount of money spent by people in each category, 59.8% indicated they used most of their stimulus on bills, 15.5% said most of it went into savings, 12.4% said the majority was used on home improvement projects, 7.2% used most of the money to treat themselves to items they wouldn't normally purchase, and 5.2% said they mostly used the money for groceries.
These results are similar to what has been reported in the U.S. Census Bureau's experimental Household Pulse Survey, which was mailed to more than 1 million households by email and SMS text messages; 73,472 households responded.
According to those results, 77.9% reported using the money on rent, mortgage and/or utilities, including gas, electricity, cable, internet and cellphone.
Compared to the Cadillac News survey results, a greater portion of those who took the Household Pulse Survey — about 80% — said they spent some of the money on food.
A smaller share (8.1% — which is fairly close to the 14.6% in the Cadillac News survey who reported spending money on things they wouldn't normally buy) said they spent or would spend the stimulus on household goods like TVs, electronics, furniture, and appliances or on recreational goods like fitness equipment, toys and games.
The Household Pulse Survey results also indicate adults in households with incomes between $75,000 and $99,999 were more likely to use their stimulus payments to pay off debt or to add to savings, compared to households overall.
Over a third of adults in those households reported that they would use the money to pay off debt or add to savings.
In contrast, 87.6% of adults in households with incomes of $25,000 or less planned to use their stimulus payments to meet expenses.
Almost two-thirds of respondents in the Cadillac News survey said the stimulus made a big difference in their ability to make it through worst of the pandemic in the spring and 83.5% said they thought lawmakers should pass a second stimulus payment.
"I’ve lost hours and my wage during this pandemic due to being a delivery driver and not being 100% laid off," one person wrote. "I’m going into debt trying to pay my bills on time, due to my fiancé being out of work 100% as a server. We’re young adults, 23 and 24 and haven’t had a problem in our young adult life with bills, money, saving, etc. This pandemic is pulling us down under water every time we try to swim back up."
Another respondent wrote the following: "I worked through the COVID, we lost a lot of hours. I'm so far behind I'm afraid I’m gonna lose my only transportation and my job. I've been relying on stimulus No. 2 to catch up on my bills again. I paid and caught bills up with the first one and I'm gonna do the same with the second."
Others said they thought a stimulus would be necessary to keep the economy afloat:
• I think it makes sense to send a second round to motivate people to spend some money in the economy this winter. Our local business needs the help.
• We like to support our local businesses especially the restaurants and the stimulus would greatly help us to be able to continue doing that.
• Though not everyone needs the stimulus, the different ways people use it is the intention. I feel we will see economic downturn in the near future as they are necessary in order to keep balance in our economy.
Several who opposed the idea of a second stimulus for everyone said the money should only go to those who most need it, or directly to businesses. One other respondent commented they were worried about the taxpayers having to pay for all these stimulus payments eventually.
