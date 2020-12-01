Cadillac News survey: majority say they wouldn't take COVID vaccine

CADILLAC — Despite surging COVID-19 case numbers in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties during the last several weeks, many people would choose not to take a vaccine if one were available today.
According to an unscientific Cadillac News online readers poll, of the 131 respondents who participated, 54.2% indicated they would not take the vaccine, 35.1% said they would, and 10.7% said they might.
The most common reasons why people wouldn't take the vaccine, according to 86 short answer elaborations, were fear of unknown side effects and the feeling that the vaccine has been rushed through safety and quality trials — concerns expressed by around half of the respondents.
"It took years for other vaccines to be developed and approved. I most definitely wouldn't trust one that was thrown together in months," one respondent wrote.
"Pushed through too fast. We are still learning about COVID-19 (hence the ever-changing guidelines). Just too risky. I will not be getting it," wrote another respondent.
Around 10% of those who wouldn't take the vaccine said their primary reason for not doing so is that they don't trust the government, with several respondents adding they were concerned about being "microchipped," "poisoned" or manipulated by China.
"I don’t trust the government and anyone who works for them," one respondent wrote. "My children won’t get them either. You never know if there is a chip in it or not..."
Of those who said they wouldn't take the vaccine today, 19.5% said they would within the next year. A little over half said they would within the next two years, and 27.8% said they would never take it.
Although the majority of respondents (73.8%) indicated they were comfortable taking other types of vaccines, 22.3% said they weren't comfortable taking any kind of vaccine (including for measles and smallpox). There also were several respondents who said they were comfortable with most vaccines but would not get a flu shot because they believe it's not effective.
The 35.1% of respondents who indicated they would take the vaccine immediately listed several reasons why. Among the most common reasons were that they trusted scientists, government institutions, and health care professionals; that they had personal motivations for taking the vaccine such as being elderly, in a high-risk category, or close to someone in a high-risk category; or that they wanted the pandemic to end and were willing to take a risk on a new vaccine.
"I understand the concern of getting a 'new' vaccine that most believe hasn't been vetted long enough for side effects," one person wrote. "But, I know we all want this to end as soon as possible. I do not see another way without a vaccine."
Out of 131 respondents, 83 said they lived in Wexford County, 24 in Missaukee County, 14 in Osceola County and one in Lake County. Nine respondents were from outside the area.
The FDA has pledged that before it decides to roll out any COVID-19 vaccines, its scientific advisers will publicly debate whether there’s enough evidence behind each candidate.
First up on Dec. 10, Pfizer and BioNTech will present data suggesting their vaccine candidate is 95% effective. Moderna said its turn at this “science court‘ is expected exactly a week later, on Dec. 17.
Members of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force fanned out across Sunday talk shows to promise a rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines to millions of Americans by year-end.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said the federal government hopes to quickly review and approve requests from drugmakers for emergency approval of their COVID-19 vaccines.
"We, from a federal perspective, have promised and set everything up so we can quickly review those EUAs and hopefully start sending out vaccines within 24 to 48 hours," Adams said on "Fox News Sunday."
Adams said he expects 40 million vaccine doses to be produced by the end of the year and for most Americans to have access to a vaccine by early in the second quarter of 2021.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said on a Sunday talk show that he expected 5,000 residents a day would receive vaccines once they are made widely available.
He also spoke on CBS’s “Face the Nation‘ about the logistics of vaccinating some 700,000 city residents, saying convention centers and parking areas near stadiums would play major roles.
“The magnitude of what we’re talking about, this county has never experienced,‘ the Democrat said.
At 5,000 vaccinations a day, Duggan said it would still likely take three or four months to complete vaccinations once they start in Detroit.
Michigan has had around 9,000 confirmed deaths and some 350,000 confirmed cases since March.
Since January, when the first infections were reported in the U.S., the nation’s total number of cases has surpassed 13 million. More than 265,000 people have died.
The Tribune News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
