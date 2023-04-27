Cadillac Oasis to host Kentucky Derby Party fundraiser on May 6

CADILLAC — Cadillac Oasis Family Resource Center organizers are hoping to harness the excitement and pageantry of the 149th Kentucky Derby in support of its mission.
On May 6, Oasis and The Venue Event Center on 13th Street will be hosting a Kentucky Derby Party starting at 1 p.m.
Oasis board member Sarah Meek said attendees will be treated to light appetizers and refreshments, including the Derby staple — the mint julep.
The races will be shown on a television, and there will be a cash bar, raffles, contests and more. Cooked-to-order food also will be available.
Attendees will be encouraged to dress as up as if they were attending the derby, and prizes will be given out for those who are best dressed.
Tickets to the party cost $35 and can be purchased at cadillacoasis.networkforgood.com/events/56018-kentucky-derby-party-hosted-by-oasis-family-resource-center-and-the-venue-event-center?mibextid=Zxz2cZ
Meek said the money raised at the party will go toward supporting local Oasis programs and services.
The mission of Oasis Family Resource Center is to strengthen and safeguard families living in Wexford and Missaukee counties by providing essential programs and services to survivors of domestic and sexual assault. All of the services are provided at no cost to the families Oasis serves, which is why community support is essential.
