CADILLAC — The tenor of Memorial Day observances in the Cadillac area has evolved during the last 150 years to match the conflict of the day, and the people directly affected by it.
Through it all, however, the general spirit of the holiday has remained the same — to honor those who have lost their lives while serving in the U.S. military.
The holiday, which was established in 1868 and was first called Decoration Day, was set aside as a time for people to decorate with flowers the graves of soldiers who died in the Civil War.
While many communities in Michigan observed Decoration Day from its inception, it seems to have taken a bit more time to catch on in Cadillac, as illustrated by a brief notice that printed in the June 2, 1876 edition of the Clam Lake Weekly News, which reads, “Decoration was not observed here very extensively.”
Eventually, local Grand Army of the Republic Post members spearhead efforts to create a proper Memorial Day observance in Cadillac.
An article in the May 31, 1883 edition of the Cadillac News and Express described how Memorial Day was observed that year.
“The members of Washington Post assembled in the Post Rooms at 9:30 a.m. according to previous plans and prepared for the march and exercises at the cemetery,” the article reads.
“A good length of column of the members of the G.A.R. Post of this city headed the column and a large number of children followed; then came citizens, and a large number attended.
“The services at the cemetery consisted of exercises of the G.A.R. as prescribed in the ritual, followed by music by the glee club. Decoration of the graves of the dead was followed by the singing of the national hymn, ‘My Country ‘tis of Thee,’ and a benediction pronounced by Chaplain Squires ended this portion of the program.
“In the afternoon the members of the Post assembled and marched to the Opera House, stopping at the Cadillac House on their march, where General Cutcheon joined them, and from whence he was escorted to the Opera House, where the exercises were continued.
“At the conclusion of these services Chaplain Squires appeared on the stage with an elegant sword, and in an appropriate speech presented the same to Commander Brodt, who responded with an expression of thanks.
“Gen. Byron M. Cutcheon ... opened his address with a feeling allusion to the work of the Grand Army of the Republic, and pictured in his own eloquent manner the necessities that demanded the gathering of such a noble army of men. He scourged the traitorous action of the secessionists, and paid a splendid tribute to a government which could muster so vast and well disciplined an army in so short a time ... further on he spoke of the bravery of the American women, saying that the northern army was the bravest, best army that ever lived because the members of it had left at home the bravest, best women that ever lived.
“The address was listened to with the closest attention, and the applause given was frequent and hearty as the speaker uttered some one of his beautifully rounded periods, with which his speech abounded. He was generously applauded at the close, and three hearty cheers were given by the admiring Boys in Blue.”
Over the next couple of decades, organizers carried on the Memorial Day observance in Cadillac, although not without some changes in leadership.
A notice in the Cadillac Evening News in 1912 highlights the challenges that new organizers faced as the generation that had served as the primary energizing force of Memorial Day festivities continued to age.
“For many years this sacred service has been largely carried on by the surviving veterans of the Civil War,” the article reads. “But, thinned by the remorseless hand of death, and weakened by the infirmities of age these tottering remnants of a great struggle can no longer carry on this noble work. If the memory of our dead veterans is to be properly honored, it must be done by those patriotic citizens who now enjoy the benefits of a happy and prosperous country which these men helped to save. The experience of the past justifies the belief that there are many in this city who stand ready, and are eager to step forward and fill the vacancies in the ranks made by the fast falling victims of time and service.”
While Civil War veterans lamented what they viewed as Memorial Day’s gradual transformation from a solemn remembrance to a summertime celebration, the horrors of World War I reminded the public its true purpose.
An article in the May 31, 1918 edition of the Cadillac Evening News outlines the events of the day.
A Memorial procession gathered on Harris Street at the corner of Mitchell. The procession was comprised of a number of individuals and organizations, including the local G.A.R., Boy Scouts, Women’s Relief Corps and the Daughters of Veterans, city officials, firemen and school children.
The line of march was south on Mitchell to Wood Street and then to the cemetery, where the crowd gathered around the flag staff for the Memorial program.
“The address at the cemetery was made by Fred C. Wetmore, who paid a tribute to the thinning ranks of the veterans who preserved the nation from disruption during the days of the rebellion,” the article reads. “Mr. Wetmore also referred in a touching manner to Harold Webber, who was the first Cadillac boy to lose his life in the present conflict. He said that Memorial Day would continue to be a day of hallowed memorial long after the men for whom the observance started were gone; that the brave boys who have fallen in the present war would be remembered as have the older boys who wore the blue for the defense of our republic.”
“Taps” then was sounded by the Boy Scout buglers, and before exercises began, the graves of the veterans were decorated with flowers and flags.
The parade again formed and marched down to the dock at the foot of Harris Street, where flowers were strewed on the water in memory of sailors who had died serving the country.
The Acme Orchestra opened the exercises with a selection, after which Rev. C.E. Picket invoked the aid of the Almighty. An interesting feature of the service was the unveiling of a Memorial Tablet to the memory of C.C. Dunham. Miss Dorothy St. John sang a solo and after a song by the Girl Scouts, Dr. A.W. Johnstone delivered the second address reviewing the war of the rebellion.
Not too many years later, World War II — the bloodiest conflict in the history of the U.S., and the world — again re-energized the spirit of the holiday.
This is how Memorial Day was observed in 1944:
The parade, formed of the State Troops, Municipal band, veterans, Scouts and school pupils, went first to the lake front where flowers were scattered on the water by John M. Mattison and Harry Nelson to symbolize the decoration of the graves of those who have lost their lives at sea. A firing squad saluted with three volleys and taps were blown.
E.J. Millington made a speech that was punctuated by frequent applause as he made a telling point.
“He said this was his 40th Memorial Day in Cadillac and he had seen the observance of the day range from a holiday spirit back to the solemnity of its origin when the first World War gave new emphasis to the occasion,” the article reads. “And, before the grief of the first World War had been modified by time, another and larger war comes to renew the significance of the day, he said.”
By the end of the Vietnam War, Cadillac’s Memorial Day observance had begun to resemble what it does today, complete with an address at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
“The color guard of the Naval Reserve Center carried the colors near the head of Monday’s parade, leading the crowds to Veterans Memorial Stadium for special services,” reads a Cadillac Evening News story printed in 1974.
“... Capt. Robert Eggle took charge of ceremonies in City Park for dedication of a Freedom Tree while Mayor Pro tem William Jannenga waited to issue the city’s message and young Girl Scouts stood nearby ... Boy Scouts of Troops 48 and 125 raised the colors to full staff then lowered it to half mast in respect for deceased members of the Armed Forces.”
