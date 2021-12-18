CADILLAC — During the thick of the pandemic, when council met for several months over Zoom conference call, Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said he didn’t get the chance to adequately acknowledge a police officer and two firefighters whose actions in the field may very well have saved lives.
Recently, during a Cadillac City Council meeting, Ottjepka took the opportunity to honor those individuals, as well as several others for their dedication to the department and professionalism. He also introduced a couple of new officers to the community.
Wesley Owens and Dale Hall — Cadillac Fire Department
Around 9:25 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2020, the Cadillac Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a structure fire on Dandy Street. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed a large amount of smoke billowing from the single-story residential structure. A neighbor reported to firefighters that there was an elderly man still inside the residence.
In their turnout gear and self-contained breathing apparatus, firefighters Wesley Owens and Dale Hall immediately entered and began a search of the residence. As the search progressed, Owens and Hall entered a bedroom where the victim was laying on the floor. Owens and Hall were able to remove the victim through the smoke-filled, burning structure to safety outside where he was treated and transported by EMS and later released from the hospital.
Ottjepka said their quick actions and performance above and beyond the call of the duty at extreme personal risk were instrumental in the rescuing and saving of another person’s life. For this, Ottjepka presented Owens and Hall with the department’s highest honor, the Life Saving Award.
Nick Bertram — Cadillac Police Department
On April 2, 2021, the Cadillac Police Department was advised of a homicide suspect near the Cadillac area.
Sgt. Nick Bertram located the suspect’s vehicle and activated his emergency lights and siren in attempts to stop the suspect. The suspect led Bertram on a high-speed pursuit and during this time, fired multiple rounds at Bertram through his rear window.
Without regard to his own safety, Bertram continued the pursuit. The suspect ditched the vehicle in a dealership and fled on foot onto a nearby golf course. Bertram directed incoming patrols and secured a perimeter. The suspect was later found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot.
“Sgt. Bertram’s courage under fire and his ability to maintain a commanding presence is no less than exemplary,” Ottjepka said. “For these acts we are hereby awarding Sgt. Bertram with a Medal of Bravery.”
Eric Eller — Cadillac Police Department
Eric Eller has worked for the Cadillac Police Department for 27 years, holding nearly every position in the department, including interim chief of police.
“Eric has a record of outstanding service to the citizens of Cadillac,” Ottjepka said. “In September of 2020, Captain Eller was promoted to Deputy Chief Eller and currently advises me in operational activities, policy administration and personnel matters. Deputy Chief Eller has more than earned his promotion and I am glad to be a part of recognizing his accomplishments. Deputy Chief Eller, congratulations and thanks you for your service to the city of Cadillac.”
Diana Morris — Cadillac Police Department
Diana Morris began her career with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in Florida in March of 2016.
In August of 2019, she moved back to Michigan with her boyfriend, now husband, because he wanted to move back to his hometown.
After moving to Michigan, Morris discovered that she missed law enforcement and went through the MCOLES Recognition to Prior Training program to become certified in Michigan.
She was hired by the Cadillac Police Department in March of 2020.
Nick Doll — Cadillac Police Department
Nick Doll was born and raised in Chelsea, Michigan. He grew up working on the family farm with his dad and graduated from Chelsea High School in 2008. He attended Washtenaw Community College in Ann Arbor, then transferred to Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan and graduated in 2014 with a bachelors of arts in criminal justice.
Doll completed EMT training in 2010 and paramedic training in 2014. He graduated from the Lansing Community College Fire Academy in 2015 and graduated from the Mid-Michigan Police Academy in 2016. Doll worked as an EMT/paramedic for Jackson Community Ambulance from 2010 to 2017, firefighter/paramedic for LeRoy Township from 2016 to 2017, then at the Jackson Police Department from 2017 to 2020 before joining the Cadillac Police Department in November of 2020.
Doll moved to Cadillac with his wife, Devin, because it is a favorite vacation spot. He currently volunteer coaches with the Cadillac Lacrosse Club.
