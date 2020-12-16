CADILLAC — Not every kid can say that police officers showed up at their home with armfuls of presents for the entire family.
This year, that is exactly what will be happening for a number of Cadillac Area Public Schools elementary students as part of Shop With A Cop.
Officers with the Cadillac Police Department, led by Sgt. Nick Bertram, will be delivering presents to the homes of students from each CAPS elementary school this week.
For several years, officers from Cadillac PD (along with other local departments) have gone shopping with disadvantaged kids from the around the area to buy their families gifts for Christmas.
This year, due to safety concerns revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic, officers weren't able to shop with the kids in person but that doesn't mean they weren't able to make some holiday dreams come true.
Instead of meeting up with the kids at Meijer, which donated $2,000 toward the gifts, Bertram instead emailed the schools and asked for a list of items that he and his wife, Lindsay, purchased last week.
Lindsay said each school chose five students to receive gifts for their families, and each student came up with their own list of items. Requests were pretty wide ranging, including towels, flashlights, candles, socks and school supplies, to name a few things. The Cadillac Jaycees donated two coats that were requested by kids, as well.
One of the tricky things about this year was that officers weren't able to get an idea what gifts to get the participating students. Lindsay said in past years, officers paid attention to comments kids made about things they personally liked in the store. When the shopping trip for their families was over, they would return and buy a gift or two for the student. Since they couldn't do that this year, Bertram asked schools to include a list of items each qualifying student would like to receive.
Lindsay said it probably took her between seven and eight hours, over the course of three different days, to buy all the gifts. She estimated that every member of each child's family received at least one gift, and in most cases, two.
"The lines were pretty long but it wasn't too bad," said Lindsay, who shopped on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
After she bought all the presents, Lindsay brought them to the Veterans Serving Veterans Park on Saturday and a group of 13 volunteers helped wrap them.
Comprised of members of the local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans, Cadillac Area Honor Guard, and their spouses or widows, these volunteers have been involved with the program since its inception.
Chere Heasty, with the Cadillac Area Honor Guard, said volunteers furnish all the wrapping paper, tags and other materials necessary to wrap the gifts.
It took them a little longer this year to wrap the presents — around two and a half hours — because volunteers had to wrap individually rather than all together. Heasty said they also had to mark every gift to make sure it went to the proper family. She estimates they wrapped between 130 and 150 presents.
"The veterans love this," Heasty said. "I thought it was pretty nice and I'm so glad they were able to work it out. The kids still got what they wanted and they're going to be able to interact with an officer."
Bertram said community outreach is an important aspect of this program and one of the reasons they worked so hard to make sure it happened this year despite the pandemic.
"I like that we get to interact with the kids, so (not being able to shop with them) isn't what I wanted to do," Bertram said. "But it was the safest way to do this for everyone and we still get to have a positive interaction with the kids and their families. Fostering those good relationships within the community is a main focus of this."
Bertram said he's planning to drop off presents at kids' homes this Wednesday, although depending on the availability of officers to help haul the items, this plan may be subject to change.
