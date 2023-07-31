CADILLAC — Eleven additional miles of trail is in the works at Cadillac Pathway.
The organization and the Department of Natural Resources are working together to add an 11-mile extension to the current trail. DNR Northwest Lower Peninsula trail specialist Scott Slavin said the extension would parallel the current trail and be used for biking and hiking.
“I think some of these non-motorized pathway projects are great for local communities because it helps promote economic development within the community,” he said. “It also provides a place for folks to get out there and get some exercise.”
Slavin said they are currently conducting an environmental review before they can start designing the new trail. He said the goal is to have design complete this year and begin construction in 2024.
Cadillac Pathway’s current trail allows people to cross-country ski, bike and go snowshoeing. Interim co-executive director for the Alliance for Economic Success Mark Lagerwey said due to some activity, the trail becomes rutted.
He said the trail extension would allow people participating in different recreational activities to use one trail or the other without conflicting with each other.
Cadillac Pathway is also working to make the area more ADA compliant. Lagerwey said they are planning to construct a 0.3 mile ADA accessible trail leading to the Clam River. They are also paving the parking lot at the trailhead and paying for signage around the area.
The hope is to complete this project sometime this year or in the spring/summer of 2024.
