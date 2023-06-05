Cadillac PD introduces newest K-9 officer, Attila

CADILLAC — On Monday, the Cadillac Police Department introduced its newest K-9 officer to the community.
Attila is 3 years old and will be replacing the department’s retiring K-9, Sage, who is 12 years old and has been serving the department for a decade.
Before introducing Attila, Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka presented a certificate of appreciation to Sage’s handler, Lance Taylor, who after 15 years will be turning K-9 duties over to Officer Zach Hicks.
Taylor said Attila was selected for the department based in large part to her temperament.
“We’re not a department in a big city, so we’re not using her for bite work or aggression so much,” said Taylor, who added that Attila’s disposition makes her ideal for a small community like Cadillac, where classroom demonstrations and public relations work will be among her primary duties.
That isn’t to say Attila won’t be engaged in crime-fighting: she has been trained to sniff out narcotics, including cocaine, heroin and meth, among other substances, with the exception of marijuana.
A hiccup in Sage’s career happened a few years ago, when marijuana was legalized in Michigan.
Prior to the law change, Taylor said when Sage detected some type of narcotic, that was enough to establish probable cause to conduct a more thorough search. When marijuana was legalized, however, a hit on a scent by Sage no longer was enough to establish probable cause, since he might have been smelling a legal substance.
With Attila not trained to detect marijuana, that difficulty has been resolved, Taylor said.
Hicks said he was interested in taking over K-9 duties because, for one thing, he’s always liked dogs.
He added that he liked the idea of serving the department in a slightly different fashion and learning all the skills necessary to help Attila perform her duties.
To get him ready for his new responsibilities as handler, Hicks attended a four-week training provided by Northern Michigan K9.
Northern Michigan K9 also is the firm where the police department obtained Bo, the K-9 officer that served before Sage.
While the career of every K-9 officer is different, Taylor said the average length of service is around 10 years.
Now that Sage is retired, he’ll be living out his golden years with Taylor and his family.
Also on Monday, the Cadillac City Council voted to set public hearings on multiple requests related to the redevelopment proposal for the old Cooley School building.
In February, DKD Development sent a letter to the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education indicating that they were backing out of the redevelopment project. The written notification stated only that the project was no longer viable, according to information received by the district.
A few months later, however, DKD Development submitted this current plan.
Originally, DKD Development planned to create several rental apartment units at the property, including 10 in the Cooley School. According to the site plan submitted to the city, the annex building would be converted either into four apartments or a daycare center. The second phase would include the development of housing on the south half of the property.
DKD Development has indicated with its current plan that they intend to scale the project back slightly from the original vision. The firm intends to turn both the Cooley School building and its annex into apartment space, but no longer has any intention of developing the south side of the property into housing.
Dean DeKryger, with DKD Development, said their plan is to rehabilitate and clean up the site, which will eliminate vandalism that has occurred in the past at the functionally obsolete structure, and improve the taxable valuable for everyone in the neighborhood.
Not everyone is happy about the plan, however, including a number of people who live in the neighborhood and don’t support the idea of changing the zoning to make the site available for multiple-family residential use; currently, the site is zoned only for single-family residential use.
Council on Monday set public hearings on three motions — two related to the establishment of an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation District at the property, which will provide a financial incentive to redevelop the site; and one to rezone the site to make it consistent with the redevelopment proposal.
Public hearings were set for June 19.
