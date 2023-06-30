CADILLAC — It looks as if Cadillac has a fledgling graffiti tagger or taggers, but downtown business owners are none too pleased with their work.
One such business owner is Ted Clark.
Clark is the owner of Charming North, 109 S. Mitchell St., and he said the issues with graffiti have been ongoing since he purchased the building his business is in. He said there is usually a new graffito monthly and sometimes more than one.
While his business address is on Mitchell Street, Clark said the graffiti is typically happening in the back alley behind it and the parking lot across the street from the Cadillac Post Office on Harris Street.
With the issue becoming a problem for him, Clark said he is thinking about getting some cameras. The idea is to deter the person or persons doing the graffiti or to catch the person or persons doing the graffiti.
“It started last year. It has been ongoing for the last couple of years and it seems to be getting worse,” he said.
Clark said he has reported it to the police.
When he called last month, he said they told him there were a few other business owners who called the police department to file graffiti complaints.
The graffiti also was discussed during the recent Cadillac Downtown Development Authority. Clark said they talked about putting up signage once cameras are purchased because they don’t know what to do.
With some of the tags including profanity, Clark said it is inappropriate. While not condoning graffiti, Clark did say he wished this person or persons would paint a nice mural about Cadillac instead of what they are doing.
Cadillac Police Sgt. Lance Taylor said the department is aware of the issues with the graffiti and received complaints as recently as this week. This included a tag at the Cadillac News off Mitchell Street.
He said upticks in graffiti are common this time of year and it is mostly concentrated in the ally and a parking lot east of Mitchell Street. He also said those reports had quieted down until this week.
“Stuff like this is tough and it is similar to car larcenies. We tend to up patrols in those areas,” he said. “We are not having epic levels of this. We have had some issues behind the pharmacy, but that had quieted down.”
