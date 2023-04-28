Cadillac Philharmonic Club celebrating centennial this year

CADILLAC — The Cadillac Philharmonic Club survived The Depression and World War II, so there was no way COVID-19 was going to bring it down.
The tenacious spirit of its five board members, including president Dianne Case, ensured that the club would be around to celebrate its 100th birthday this year.
Case said the club was formed in 1923 and over the years has undergone a number of changes while still retaining its core purpose — to provide musical enrichment through performances and scholarships to students attending summer music camp.
At the time of its formation, the club was comprised solely of women, and for years, becoming a member required an invitation by someone already in the club.
Today, the club is made up of both men and women, and anyone can join, with or without an invitation.
There currently are around 60 members of the club, and Case said about a third of them are performers. One doesn’t have to be a performer to become a member of the club; the only requirement is to be a lover of music.
The group meets about seven times a year at local churches. During these meetings, they have short musical programs and refreshments.
The club raises money through dues, its various activities and sales. The money collected by the club is given back to the community in the form of scholarships. Case said they reach out to all the schools in the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District to let them know about the scholarship opportunities they offer.
This year, the Cadillac Philharmonic Club has events coming up on May 1, June 5, during the Cadillac Art Fair, and on Sept. 11.
The May 1 event, which is this Monday, will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church at 4 p.m.
While the club has withstood the test of time, Case said in order to ensure its future, they welcome new members.
Anyone interested in becoming a member of the club can call Case at (231) 878-9744. Those looking for additional information on the club and events coming up can look them up on Facebook.
