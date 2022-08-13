CADILLAC — Anthony SlaughterHawk has made a name for himself by photographing the Cadillac landscape, but his talents extend beyond his camera lens.
In an effort to reconnect with his Indigenous roots, SlaughterHawk has begun practicing the Native American art form of Beadwork. His interest was first piqued when he spotted someone wearing a beaded hat at a Powwow last year. SlaughterHawk said he’d never seen Beadwork displayed in that way before and desperately wanted a hat of his own, so he bought up some beads and gave it a shot.
Wide-brimmed hats have been the canvas of choice for those who practice Beadwork, and are considered to be a more traditional style. SlaughterHawk wanted to apply that same tradition to snapback and curved bill hats, which have a greater appeal for younger generations.
“There’s not a lot of beaded snapbacks out there, but they’ve been around for a while,” he said. “I just wanted to expand on that.”
SlaughterHawk started promoting his new venture online, and said orders have been flooding in. Along with hats, he also makes and sells beaded jewelry and medallions.
A lot of SlaughterHawk’s Beadwork is based on the traditional designs and colors developed by various Native American communities, but he’s been commissioned to create a few modern pieces, too. His most recent commission was for a beaded Pokémon hat, and one of the first hats he worked on was Pac-Man themed.
Beadwork is an art form that’s practiced amongst many Indigenous groups, and SlaughterHawk said its origins run deep. His roots are with the Cherokee Nation, who he said are best known for their clay work and weaponry, rather than their Beadwork, but it’s the craft he was drawn to.
“It’s just an easy way to tell a story, and it’s beautiful, and it’s time-consuming, and it’s intricate,” he said. “I just fell in love with the escape it gave me.”
Though they’re carried out in different ways, SlaughterHawk considers both his photography and his Beadwork to be platforms of representation for his culture. When he’s able to combine an age-old medium with modern elements, he said it’s a way of keeping tradition alive. SlaughterHawk’s hope is that his Beadwork will inspire Indigenous youth to sustain the practice and pass it on to others.
To sell his work in person, SlaughterHawk has set up shop at the Cadillac Farmers Market on Tuesdays and Fridays. By introducing Beadwork to non-indigenous members of the community, he feels he’s opened the door for a better understanding of what it actually means to be Indigenous.
“There’s been the vast history of misrepresentation in modern culture when it comes to Native American communities; you don’t even know where to begin,” he said. “Whether it be Looney Tunes, to mascots, all kinds of other stuff that has bothered us from the beginning, but have really been ignored.”
Since starting his Beadwork, SlaughterHawk has been able to network with other Indigenous creators. He was recently given the opportunity to develop a Beadwork line with Native-based clothing brand, Generational Trauma. He said much of Generational Trauma’s product adds a Native twist to traditional sports logos, and is meant to raise awareness for the burden that younger Indigenous generations carry on their shoulders.
SlaughterHawk’s plan is to continue his focus on Beadwork, but he’ll be bringing attention to the Indigenous community with his photography as well. He’ll soon be attending a Powwow in Mt. Pleasant to take photos for his portfolio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.