CADILLAC — Police arrested a suspect in connection with multiple thefts from vehicles in the city of Cadillac and they are asking the public if they are among the victims of the larceny.
On Thursday, Cadillac police officers responded to multiple larceny from motor vehicle complaints in various areas of the city believed to have occurred during the overnight hours.
One suspect was arrested with evidence tying that person to at least one of the thefts, and that person was in possession of multiple other items believed to be stolen, police said.
According to a press release sent out by the department, the police are asking that anyone in the city of Cadillac who had items taken from their vehicle to contact the department to determine if some of the items recovered from the suspect are indeed stolen.
The press released also noted that everyone should make sure their vehicles are locked and valuable belongings are not stored in the vehicle.
If anyone has information regarding the larceny from motor vehicle thefts, they are asked to contact Silent Observer, 800-5258-8234, or the Cadillac Police Department at (231) 775-3491
