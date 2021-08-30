CADILLAC — Throughout his career in law enforcement, Chris Maslin has had a strong instinct to delve just a little bit deeper into his cases.
Finding the time to do that, however, has been an ongoing challenge.
“When you’re on road patrol, you always get the sense you need to hurry up and get this complaint investigated so you can move on to the next one,” Maslin said. “You don’t have much time to dig in to investigations in an in-depth way.”
As the new detective of the Cadillac Police Department, Maslin finally will be in a position to follow through on investigations that require extra attention and due diligence.
Maslin has been with the department since 2008 and was the midnight shift sergeant when he tested for the detective position alongside another sergeant at the department earlier this year.
Director of Public Safety Adam Ottejpka said Maslin’s experience and leadership skills made him an ideal candidate for the detective position; he added that having a full-time detective on staff will improve the department’s ability to serve the community in a number ways.
“It will be a huge benefit to the community,” Ottjepka said. “Having someone who solely focuses on large (mostly felony) investigations will allow our road patrol officers to focus on daily complaints.”
The department has been without a full-time detective since the beginning of 2019, when former detective Roger Collins resigned amid an internal investigation into his dealings with a now-shuttered gun shop.
Without a detective on staff, Ottjepka said road patrol officers had to pool their available time and resources to investigate cases while also responding to routine complaints as they came in. With a full-time detective now on staff, they’ll be able to pass their more complicated and time-consuming cases onto Maslin.
No longer tied to the radio or daily call load, Maslin is able to approach cases with more focus and flexibility.
A simple example of how much it helps to have a detective on staff is when someone has to travel to the Children’s Advocacy Center in Traverse City to interview a witness or victim of a crime. In the past, a patrol officer would be off the road for several hours making this trip; now, Maslin is able to do it as part of his routine investigative duties.
Aiding tremendously in those efforts is his new schedule, which is five days a week with hours both in the morning and evening. Working the 12-hour night shift or day shift two days on and two days off — as most other officers do — Maslin said the time window for getting ahold of people was restrictive and he often found it necessary to ask an officer on another shift to reach sources on his days off. With his new schedule, Maslin said he’s already had a lot more success getting in touch with people.
Maslin said one of the biggest upsides to his new role is being able to take time with cases to make them as strong as possible before sending them off to the prosecutor’s office.
“It’s important to keep an open mind when you’re conducting an investigation,” said Maslin, who added that being able to devote significant resources to a case often can lead to evidence of additional crimes.
“It helps to build better, more thorough and complete cases. It’s good for the prosecutor, the police department and the community.”
Since becoming detective, Maslin said he’s been reviewing some of the department’s older cases to see if there are additional leads to follow up on. He believes that in time, the department’s case clearance rate will improve as a result of having a detective on staff.
Deputy Chief Eric Eller, who recently was promoted from captain and now is responsible for running the day-to-day operations of the department, said as soon as Maslin was appointed, he “hit the ground running,” taking on cases that other officers hadn’t had the time to fully flesh out.
“It really does take a burden off the (road patrol officers),” Eller said. “Having someone who’s able to focus on these types of investigations — doing followups, interviews, running things through the computer crime lab ... It’s nice to have everything filtered through one person now. I think it’s going to have an effect.”
