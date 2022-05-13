CADILLAC — It might not have worked out for Cadillac Police Department K-9 officer Sage to work at a large department in a big city — say, the Detroit Police Department, for instance — but here in Northern Michigan, he’s been a perfect fit.
Eight years ago, Sage was selected to replace the department’s former K-9 officer, Bo, who was put to sleep in 2013 following a short illness.
While the 11-year-old Belgian shepherd remains as excited as ever to go to work every day, the decision has been made to choose his successor later this year.
“He’s healthy now but that could turn around in a week,” said his handler Lance Taylor, who has worked with Sage since he was 2 years old.
The plan is for Sage to work through the summer months then retire in the fall, when another officer at the department will attend “handler school” downstate.
Retiring alongside Sage (as a handler, not from the police department altogether) will be Taylor.
“It’s very bittersweet,” Taylor said. “I’ll miss a lot of it, but my life outside work has been getting busier and I want to make sure the program gets the attention it deserves.”
As far as K-9 officers go, Sage is something of a “unicorn,” Taylor said.
Born in the U.S. and raised as a pet before beginning his career in law enforcement, Taylor said Sage is unique because most American K-9 officers are imported from overseas.
Breeds such as German shepherds, Dutch shepherds and Belgian shepherds are great for use as K-9 officers, Taylor said, and countries including Belgium, Hungary, Poland and the Netherlands specialize in breeding them.
“Dog breeding to them is like baseball is to us,” Taylor said.
Characteristics that make a good K-9 include an excellent sense of smell, obedience, drive to stay focused even when tired or distracted, and a body type large and strong enough to do bite work and protect their handler.
Taylor said Sage is a very friendly dog but, as his previous owners quickly found out, the breed isn’t the easiest to keep as a pet.
“If they don’t have something to do, they’ll find something to do,” Taylor said. “And it won’t be productive. Their minds need to be engaged or they will drive you nuts ... eating shoes and chewing up cell phones and everything else.”
When Taylor first started working with Sage, the dog’s level of training was rudimentary but he quickly picked up skills valuable to the department, including tracking suspects, pinpointing people lost in the woods, and sniffing out narcotics.
Taylor said he’s learned to trust Sage’s instincts, which have proven his own intuitions wrong time and time again.
“Trust is a big factor,” Taylor said. “He’s done this to me before, where I thought he was wrong and it turned out he was right. You can sabotage a lot of hard work if you don’t trust your dog.”
Not trusting your dog or paying attention to his subtle signals also can be dangerous, particularly when tracking suspects at night.
“It’s one of the most dangerous jobs in law enforcement,” Taylor said. “He’s leading me directly into danger; I have to rely heavily on my backup (officers nearby) while my eyes are on Sage, looking for those threats.”
Patience is another quality of a good handler.
“You’re working with another animal with a mind of its own,” Taylor said. “You have to have patience ... they can sense your frustration and it feeds right down the leash.”
One hiccup in Sage’s career happened a few years ago, when marijuana was legalized in Michigan.
Prior to the law change, Taylor said when Sage detected some type of narcotic, that was enough to establish probable cause to conduct a more thorough search. When marijuana was legalized, however, a hit on a scent by Sage no longer was enough to establish probable cause, since he might have been smelling a legal substance; and Taylor said you can’t simply retrain a dog to no longer hit on a scent that previously was imprinted in its memory.
“That’s a sketchy road to go down,” Taylor said. “It put a damper on what we’re able to do with him.”
While his effectiveness as a narcotics-sniffing dog suffered as a result of the law change, Sage has another skill that is arguably his biggest asset to the department — being good with the public.
“He’s done a ton of PR (public relations) stuff,” said Taylor, who added that Sage’s personality and temperament are ideal for that role, which often involves being around a lot of kids during presentations at local schools.
Taylor said some people associate police K-9s with the 1980s image of a super aggressive man-eater, and while Sage can handle himself, he’s the furthest thing from a man-eater.
A few years ago, Sage and Taylor were doing a presentation and they were surrounded by kids. One of the kids accidentally stepped on Sage’s paw and broke his toenail. Taylor said Sage didn’t bark, growl, snap at the child or react angrily in any way, although he could clearly tell he was in pain.
“He just looked at me and seemed to say, ‘OK dad, I’m done,’” Taylor recalled.
Broken toenails aside, Taylor believes the countless hours they’ve spent interacting with the public have paid off.
“This might be some kids’ first interaction with police,” Taylor said. “I’ve had adults come up to me and talk about how they saw Bo when they were kids.”
In some instances, Taylor said people have been more comfortable talking with him because they had previously seen him with Sage.
“It’s certainly helpful,” Taylor said.
Spending so much time with Sage over the years, Taylor said it’s inevitable that they’d get on each others’ nerves sometimes: when he’s in the back of the squad car, Sage expresses anxiety, excitement, boredom and many other emotions with a grating high-pitched whine that has burned itself into Taylor’s psyche.
“There are certain things that I know get him wound up and I find myself telling him to be quiet, even when he’s not there,” Taylor laughed.
This fall, someone from the Cadillac Police Department will be matched with a dog at handler school. That dog will be the department’s new K-9 officer.
Some departments, particularly those in bigger cities frequently dealing with intense situations, require animals that are quite a bit more proficient with bite techniques and handler protection. For smaller communities like Cadillac, however, they look for a dog with a more rounded package — as useful in the field tracking a suspect as they are dealing with the public.
In other words, they’re looking for another dog just like Sage, who will enjoy his golden years at home with Taylor, along with his three other dogs, two cats and two children.
“He’ll have plenty of company here,” Taylor said. “He’ll be spoiled rotten.”
