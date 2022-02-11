Cadillac Police Department recognizes partners in 'Shop with a Cop' program

CADILLAC — Two organizations have played big roles in the Shop with a Cop program started in 2017 by Cadillac Police Department Sgt. Nick Bertram.
Each year, a number of students from several area schools are selected to go shopping for Christmas presents with a local member of law enforcement, including from the police department, Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.
Bertram said the program is an effort to establish positive relationships between police and elementary-age youth in the area.
During the Cadillac City Council meeting on Monday, Bertram presented plaques to Jim Helmbolt, representing the local chapter of the Michigan Disabled American Veterans, and to Brandon Sutton, director of the Cadillac Meijer store in Haring Township.
Bertram said the DAV has been involved in the program since its second year, when it rented a charter bus to transport the kids to the store to buy presents. They also help wrap all the presents while the police treat the kids to lunch.
Bertram said the Meijer store also has been involved from the beginning, and has donated at least $10,000 in gifts selected by the kids for their families, as well as gifts selected by police and given to the participating students.
Sutton said seeing the look on the kids’ faces makes the donation worth it.
“It’s a nice thing to be able to give back to the community, and for these kids to be able to give back to their families,” Sutton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.