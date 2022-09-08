CADILLAC — Specialists from Versiti Blood Center will be at the Cadillac Municipal Complex Friday, Sept. 9, to assist in a blood driven being hosted by the city police and fire departments.
The blood drive is being held in honor of first responders, as the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks looms.
It is suggested that donors make sure to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating. All donors will receive a certificate for a free pint of custard at Culver’s Restaurant.
The blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To sign up, call 1-866-MI-Blood or visit versiti.org/mi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.