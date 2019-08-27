Cadillac police investigating several vehicle break-ins on south end of town

CADILLAC — A number of Cadillac residents were greeted with an unpleasant surprise when they got into their vehicles on Monday.
Cadillac Police Department Captain Eric Eller said they received several reports of vehicle break-ins on Marble Street and in the surrounding area on the south end of town.
Marble Street resident Brad Thompson said all of his vehicles, which were unlocked, had been gone through, along with a couple of his neighbors’ vehicles.
Fellow Marble Street resident Kelly Harrington said it appeared as though someone had been rifling through her vehicle.
“Nothing was taken ... that’s the weird part,‘ Harrington said. “There was money in there, the spare key to my car, that was also in the driveway, the baby stroller, the sub is still intact and in the back ... they just dug through it.‘
Pheasant Ridge Estates resident Ashley Annette Scungio-Brown said someone went through her husband’s truck the night before.
“He went to go to work and realized someone went through the entire center console,‘ Scungio-Brown said. “Everything was out and on the seats. Mine was locked right next to his and luckily he didn’t have anything in there besides his tools for work. Must have been looking for something specific.‘
“On my way out the door for work, realized my Jeep, mom’s car and neighbor’s car broke into (and the) neighbor’s car door was open,‘ said Henry Street resident Amanda Lee Duda.
Eller said they are investigating the break-ins but had no additional information to share at this time.
The Cadillac Police Department recently reported a increase in vehicles being broken into in Cadillac.
In a Cadillac News story published earlier this month, Cadillac Police Department Sgt. Nick Bertram said from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, the department had four reported cases of vehicles being broken into and one attempted case where something may or may not have happened.
He said the department usually gets these types of reports sporadically, not in clusters like this.
He said the cases mostly happened in the northwest part of town. They typically occur in the driveways of residences but this doesn’t indicate what the trend will be moving forward.
Police do get an influx in the crime every year when there’s warm weather and it’s comfortable to walk outside even at 3 or 4 a.m. There’s also no school and younger people might be out and about, Bertram said.
“We would like to remind you to make certain you LOCK UP your vehicles and REMOVE the keys,‘ the police department said in a Facebook post on Aug. 17. “Also please take the time to take out of your vehicles — valuable items, purses, wallets and backpacks.‘
Bertram said people should keep things locked up and if they have floodlights by their vehicles it’s a good idea to make sure they are on and functioning, as people tend to commit these crimes in dark areas.
He said people should make sure their car alarms are armed and if something doesn’t sound or look right, call the police so they can catch someone in the act if possible.
If you notice anything suspicious or believe you are a victim of a crime you can report it to the Cadillac Police Department at (231) 775-3491.
