Cadillac police join MSP's 'Angel Program' to help those struggling with addiction

CADILLAC — Another pathway to recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction opened up recently in the city of Cadillac.
The Cadillac Police Department announced this week it is the newest of partners in the Michigan State Police “Angel Program.”
The MSP Angel Program allows individuals struggling with a substance use disorder to walk into an MSP post or a partnering law enforcement agency during regular business hours and seek assistance in finding treatment.
Program participants must voluntarily walk into a participating law enforcement agency where volunteer “Angels” are then called upon to support the individual and assist agency personnel with the intake and treatment placement process.
“We’re never going to arrest our way out of narcotics,” said Lt. Frank Keck, commander of the MSP Cadillac post. “Arrests are important but we also need to provide some way for people to get hooked up with treatment programs and resources.”
Cadillac Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka said making the program available at the Cadillac Police Department, which is open 24/7, should make it much more accessible to people living in town.
Keck said interest in the program seems to come in spurts, with more people signing up after they read, see or hear something about it in the media. Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins added hopefully another round of participants will step forward after they hear about Cadillac’s participation in the program.
In 2016, MSP joined other police departments nationwide and piloted the MSP Angel Program to become the first state-level law enforcement agency to offer the pre-arrest diversionary program. In 2017, the MSP expanded the program to all 30 of its posts and several local law enforcement agencies statewide. The program has assisted more than 550 participants to date. Keck said people have come up here from as far away as Grand Rapids seeking help through the program.
Keck said having local community partners such as the Cadillac Police Department is crucial to the success of the program, since they can share Angels at times when there is a lot of need.
“Reliable, non-judgmental and compassionate individual,” reads a description of who would be well suited to become an Angel. “Flexibility is a must in this position. Ability to stay calm under pressure or in difficult situations is a necessity. Willingness to assist in additional tasks, as needed, is essential.”
Requirements for Angels are the following: be at least 21 years old, have a valid driver’s license; have a registered, insured vehicle in operating condition; be able to provide transportation to a treatment center; be able to pay for required meals and lodging up front, then request reimbursement; be able to submit to a criminal background check; be at least two years in recovery; be able to attend all mandatory trainings; have reliable contact information; have ability to provide schedule of availability; and be able to complete and sign required Angel paperwork.
The Cadillac Police Department will soon be conducting training for new volunteers. If you are interested in learning more about the Angel Program or becoming an Angel volunteer, contact Officer Jason Straight at (231) 775-3491. Straight said the training session to become an Angel lasts about three hours.
While those with active warrants or who are on the sex offenders registry generally cannot participate in the program (out of concern for the safety of the Angels), Keck said in the past they’ve worked with individuals on a case-by-case basis who have asked for help. For instance, while they can’t place a sex offender with many of the agencies that provide substance abuse treatment through the Angel program, they can refer that individual to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“We don’t want people not to come in if they need help,” Keck said.
For more information, call or visit a local state police post or a partnering law enforcement agency, or visit www.Michigan.Gov/AngelProgram.
