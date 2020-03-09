Cadillac Police looking for breaking, entering suspect

CADILLAC — The Cadillac police are investigating a number of breaking and entering cases.
Officers responded to a call at 7 a.m. on Sunday, March 8 regarding a suspicious male subject who appeared to be breaking and entering into a home near East Nelson Street.
The suspect is described as a white male and wearing a white hoodie with black sleeves and a backpack. He was last seen walking northbound toward East Bremer Street.
According to a Cadillac Police Department press release, the suspect had gone into two homes on Nelson Street prior to leaving the area.
After speaking to another resident, police were able to obtain security footage of the suspect matching the earlier description entering a vehicle and then walking toward the home where the security cameras were located.
Police are asking that anyone with any information contact them at (231) 775-3491 or contact Silent Observer at 800-528-8234.
