Cadillac Police looking for help finding red pickup involved in hit and run

CADILLAC — As spectators were enjoying the annual Cadillac Homecoming parade Friday, police say a vehicle ran into a 12-year-old crossing the street.
As a result, the Cadillac Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating the person who hit the child and fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. The incident occurred around 5:14 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Pine Street and North Shelby Street, according to a Saturday press release by the Cadillac Police Department.
Once on scene, police said it was determined the 12-year-old Cadillac tween was walking on East Pine Street at the North Shelby Street intersection and was waved across the crosswalk by a stopped motorist. As the tween was crossing the street, he was struck by another vehicle, according to police.
After the tween was hit the driver of the vehicle initially stopped, but then left the scene before police arrived, according to the release. The tween was treated on scene by North Flight EMS and transported to the Emergency Department of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital by his parents, police said.
Per witnesses on the scene, police said the suspect's vehicle was described as a red pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet. The driver of the vehicle also was described as a white female, according to police.
If anyone has information about this incident they are asked to call the Cadillac Police Department at (231) 779-9215.
