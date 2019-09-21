CADILLAC — The Cadillac Police Department announced Friday officers were investigating several larcenies from motor vehicles that occurred during the night of Sept. 19 and the early morning hours of Sept. 20.
Police said the larcenies occurred in the southwest area of the city and officers are asking anyone in that area with surveillance cameras to check any recordings they may have. If they find anything suspicious they are asked to contact the department.
Anyone with information of suspicious activity in the city between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m. on Sept. 20 is asked to contact the department at (231) 775-3491 or Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215 or 800-528-8234. Tips also may be given to the Silent Observer online at www.casotips.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.