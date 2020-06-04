CADILLAC —Protest or no protest, Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said the mind set of local police regarding willingness to have conversations about fixing race relations in the commuity has not changed.
First, Cadillac was planning to join communities across the state and country that were hosting protests in response to the death of George Floyd. The Cadillac protest was designed to open the dialogue between the city and its constituents and to get commitments from elected officials to change the conversation around public safety.
The event was originally organized by a resident, but after "creditable threats" were received, the organizer opted to cancel the protest. The initiation of the protest and its cancellation took roughly 24 hours.
That, however, was not the end of the protest as multiple people have said via social media they plan to continue with it Saturday, according Ottjepka.
He said while the protest seems to still be on for Saturday, albeit not sanctioned by the city, Ottjepka said he understands there are concerns in the city by its residents and businesses that there is potential for trouble. That said, he wants the community to understand the police are aware of these concerns and are working together to make sure protestors, citizens and businesses are safe leading up to the event, during the event and after the event.
"We are going to prepare with other law enforcement agencies not only to protect the peaceful protestors but also the citizens of the city," he said. "We 100% condemn the actions that happened in Minnesota. We 100% condemn the actions of those officers. We embrace peaceful protest and willing to sit down at the table to come up with any ideas to fix race relations in the community."
With protests occurring throughout the country and the state opposing the actions of Minneapolis police officers that resulted in the death of Floyd, local law enforcement officials all condemn the actions of former police Minnesota officer Derek Chauvin and the four other officers involved with the incident. They also condemn the actions of rioters who have been destroying property and hurting others across the country and state.
Although the some assembllance of a protest is expected to occur Saturday, three Cadillac residents stood on the corner of Cass and Mitchell Street Wednesday afternoon holding signs for the Black Lives Matter movement.
David Mund, Jacob McDaniel and Mikki Wheeland stood in solidarity, each holding their own sign. Mund saud they want to bring social awareness to Cadillac.
"Cadillac is majority white," Mund said. "It is important to bring a voice to (social awarness) in a town like this."
The three said they were receiving a positive response form people driving by. Mund said people were honking and giving them a fist or thumbs up.
The city of Cadillac announced yesterday that an organized march for social justice reform scheduled for Saturday had been canceled. Mund was the organizer of the event. He said people will probably still be meeting to preacefully demonstrate, but the city will no longer be holding an organized march.
On Monday, Ottjepka penned a letter in response to the planned protest as well as incidents that have been occurring across the country. In the letter, Ottjepka said his department "condemns" the actions of the officers on the scene of that incident. He also said it needlessly ended the life of Floyd.
Ottjepka went on to say the action and inaction of the Minneapolis officers is not a representation of law enforcement in the community. He continued saying the Cadillac Police Department is a professional organization consisting of neighbors, family, friends, and relatives of the community.
He also said it would be ignorant for him not to acknowledge the action of these officers in Minnesota have tarnished the profession and hurt the relationships in the communities law enforcement tries to build upon. As a result, Ottjepka said his department will work to repair and mend relationships for those who feel they have been violated and disenfranchised by law enforcement.
The original event was scheduled to occur from 1-3 p.m. Saturday in Cadillac City Park before its cancellation. It would have included speeches by community members, elected officials, and public safety officers. There also was going to be a brief moment of silence before a march through Cadillac returned them to the park and the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
