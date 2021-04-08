Cadillac Police release name of victim in fatal crash

CADILLAC — The name of the 44-year-old Cadillac man, killed last week in a car crash, was released Thursday by the Cadillac Police Department.
In a release by police, it identified the man as Robin Lee Vandewater. It also stated the crash was still under investigation, but no other details were given.
According to a Cadillac Police Department press release last week, at around 9:30 p.m. on March 29, officers from the police department, Cadillac Fire Department and Missaukee County EMS were dispatched to the area of Wright Street near Bond Street at the railroad tracks for the report of a crash possibly involving a train with injuries.
Witnesses stated that the vehicle was traveling east on Wright Street at a high rate of speed when Vandewater recognized a train was blocking the roadway. The driver swerved to avoid the train, striking a power pole and overturning the vehicle.
Vandewater was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
A second vehicle on scene, and the train, were not struck. A female passenger was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries by Missaukee EMS.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.