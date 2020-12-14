CADILLAC — Officers from the Cadillac Police Department responded to a report Friday of a man who was reported to be under “emotional distress‘ in the Country Acres neighborhood.
At noon Friday, officers from the Cadillac Police Department were dispatched to an address in Country Acres for a second party report of the man in possible emotional distress, according to a release by police.
Upon arriving at Country Acres, police said the officers made contact with the male subject and offered assistance. The subject stated he was fine and did not wish for any assistance, police said.
Officers spoke with the man for a while, cleared the scene as no crimes had been committed and the man did not ask for assistance, according to the release.
As a precautionary measure, police said schools were contacted to arrange for parent pick up for children that live in the area.
