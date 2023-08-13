CADILLAC — Cadillac Police shot and killed a 49-year-old man, who charged at the officer while wielding a machete Saturday, police said.
Cadillac Police were called to a report of a breaking and entering of an occupied home on Aldrich Street. Before arriving police were told that the suspect had a machete.
When police arrived they spoke to the victim, who confirmed a person had tried to break in, was still in the area and banging on the house with the machete. The officer located the suspected in an adjacent rear yard holding the machete to a dog's throat, police report.
The officer gave loud verbal commands to the suspect, police report. The suspect, wielding the machete, then charged the officer, who fired his duty weapon, police said.
When the officer determined that the suspect posed no further danger, the officers rendered first aid and began CPR, police said.
The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
The Cadillac Police Department has turned over the investigation to the Michigan State Police.
The Cadillac officer, who has not been named, has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, pursuant to Cadillac Police protocol.
Due to this being an ongoing investigation no further information was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.