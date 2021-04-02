CADILLAC — Whether you are into movies, comics, video games or simply pop culture, Cadillac is where you want to be on Saturday.
After COVID-19 canceled last year's event, the 7th Cadillac Pop Culture Con, also known as the Pop Con, will be a welcoming gathering for fans of everything comic, anime, gaming, cosplay, sci-fi, horror and more. Although Wargames North owner and Cadillac Pop Culture Con organizer Jeff Miller is excited about the event returning to the Wex Saturday, he also said he is apprehensive.
"We will not charge admission, so it won't change anything for me financially, but I want the vendors to do well," he said.
With news coming out around the start of March that the event would be a go, Miller said most of the response online has been positive, but there also are those asking why the event is happening when there are still concerns with COVID-19.
He said the attendance of the annual event is between 250 to 300 people. With the Wex currently able to accommodate that many people and vendors interested in attending, Miller said he decided to have the event.
Miller said a couple of vendors are on the fence, but there will be about 16 vendors coming Saturday. That includes a representative from Caliber Comics and both the Grayling and Traverse City Ghostbuster cosplay groups. Miller said the Detroit area publisher will be bringing up some interesting things.
Caliber Comics was established in 1989 by Gary Reed and established itself as one of the leading American comic book publishers during the 1990s. Since its inception, Caliber Comics has published more than 1,400 comics and graphic novels.
Although Saturday's event is considered to be smaller than previous events, Miller said there will be games and vendors to fill the day. Doors open at the Wexford County Civic Arena at 11 a.m. Admission is free.
Events include an adult costume contest at 5 p.m. with a $50 first prize and $20 second and third prize, while a kids costume contest also will be held at 5 p.m. The first prize will be $20 while the second and third prize will be $10 in the kids' competition. All winners also will receive free food coupons from the Cadillac Qdoba.
A Magic the Gathering 1 V 1 Commander Event starts at noon and deck registration is required. Entry to that event is $5 and prizes will be cash, based on attendance. He added a group that will also be hosting games of Dungeons and Dragons during the event Saturday.
Finally, Miller said vendors will be at the event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. selling everything from comics and toys to art and jewelry. For more information, go to Pop Con's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CadillacPopCultureCon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.