CADILLAC — It doesn’t matter whether you’re for Marvel or D.C., Star Wars or Star Trek. Every kind of fan and enthusiast is welcome at the 6th Annual Cadillac Pop-Culture Convention. The event will run on Saturday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Wex.
Last year’s pop-con was an opportunity to bounce back after a COVID-related cancellation, and organizer Jeff Miller said it’s going to be even bigger and better than before. Some favorite cosplayers, like The Cherryland Ghostbuster, will be returning, but Miller said pop-con will be welcoming for the first time cosplayer Bebe Alkaid and a group of Mandalorians from the Tra’cor Clan of Mando Mercs Costume Club.
“Mandalorian is a faction in the Star Wars world, and they’re primarily the bounty hunters,” Miller said. “So basically, it’s a group of cosplayers who like to do Star Wars cosplay that isn’t necessarily rebels, and it isn’t necessarily Imperial or Stormtroopers, so they’re doing kind of a third faction of the Star Wars universe.”
Along with the traditional Magic: The Gathering tournament and Dungeons and Dragons tables, Miller said a Yu-Gi-Oh tournament has also been added to the agenda, starting at 1 p.m. Pop-con itself is cost-free for admission, but there will be a small fee to participate in tournaments.
Military veteran LEGO user group Bullets to Bricks will be joining the host of vendors this year. The organization is focused on helping vets transition and heal from both physical and psychological wounds by gathering as a community to build with LEGOs and focus on fellowship.
Another pop-con first-timer is Anthony Mikula, A.K.A. Captain Brown Beard, who will be set up for photo ops and to host a game of trivia. Brown Beard has been known for his photo booths and appearances for holidays and parties, but he’s now expanding his character into conventions.
After trying out a few different characters, Mikula finally landed on Brown Beard, who was inspired by the popularity of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Since then, his fan-base has started to grow, and he’s happy to be a part of an event that isn’t pirate-centric.
“I love if people contact me about getting out and being invited to events more than the pirate events,” he said. “I want to be part of all events. I care less if I don’t fit; I theme up me backdrop and crew for all events, and having fun is good enough.”
What Mikula is looking forward to most about pop-con is watching everyone have a good time and getting to see their smiling faces as they line up for photos with Brown Beard. Being able to express himself through his cosplay has had a big impact on Mikula’s life.
“Instead of staying home and being depressed, this event gets me out and getting me gear on and meeting the people, and hopefully build up a great relationship for great future events and more,” he said.
Through his years spent organizing pop-con, Miller said he’s discovered so much more about the con community than he ever knew before. As the owner of Wargames North, he’s built a lot of relationships with locals who attend con, and he said he’s always surprised to find out about their fan interests.
For example, if someone said to Miller that they’re a Sci-fi fan, his mind jumps to Star Wars and Star Trek, which are common fandoms, but that individual could be really dedicated to Dr. Who.
“The comicon actually gives everybody an opportunity for their fandoms to co-mingle, and then for them to realize how similar they really are,” Miller said. “It’s their love of an imaginary universe that they like to kind of insert their mind into that.”
While there are some larger cons across the state, like the Motor City Comic Con, Miller said the importance of having a localized, community-focused con is providing people of various sub cultures and fandoms an event to look forward to every year.
“Those are the ones who were sharing like Facebook posts, and they’re calling up and going, ‘Hey, is there anything I can help with?’ he said. “There’s just a very central core group. There’s literally just fans of the show now, you know, not only do they have their own fandoms, but they’re also fans of the show.”
In years past, Miller has put pressure on himself to bring in celebrity guests or to do pop-con on a larger scale, but he’s found that it’s much more satisfying to just bring the community something fun to do.
Other events and vendors to see at this year’s pop-con include the costume contest, which takes place at 5 p.m., Michigan’s largest graphic novel publisher Caliber Comics and many other local crafters and small businesses.
More information on the Cadillac Pop Culture Convention and any event updates can be found on their Facebook page. Those interested in booking Captain Brown Beard can contact him through his character Facebook page.
