CADILLAC — A few hundred people stood in unity Saturday in Cadillac during a peaceful protest seeking change after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota nearly two weeks ago.
The Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest and Prayer occurred Saturday at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion in Cadillac City Park. While an earlier event scheduled for the same time was organized, it was later canceled. That event was sanctioned by the city, but Saturday’s protest was not. It also was not organized or operated by the city, although city personnel attended the event.
There also were police from the Cadillac Police Department and Wexford County Sheriff’s Office on the ground and multiple patrol vehicles in and around the area.
The itinerary of the event included prayer, speakers giving testimonials, two peaceful protest walks through downtown Cadillac, and a time where all in attendance kneeled for nine minutes for George Floyd to signify the time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd’s neck.
One of the event’s organizers Alex Marshall said he was extremely happy with the turnout of roughly 300 people. He also said the fact there was a big crowd, with a positive outcome meant a lot to him.
“I was part of the original event. I think fear overtook (the original organizer), but I don’t let fear live in me,‘ he said.
The event was originally organized by a different resident, but after “creditable threats‘ were received, the organizer opted to cancel the protest. The initiation of the protest and its cancellation took roughly 24 hours.
That, however, was not the end of the protest as multiple people including Marshall said they planned to continue with it.
Although concerns for potential unrest were part of the lead up to the event, there wasn’t much of an opposition to the protest. A few passersby occasionally shouted something at the protest, but not any one protestor in particular.
Marshall said those in attendance were not giving any energy to those who wanted to bring negativity to the protest.
“They gave us energy,‘ Marshall said of the few random comments people made. “We didn’t care about them. We were not going to let them take our joy.‘
While the protest was peaceful, there were people armed with guns in the city park and throughout the downtown area. Those who chose to attend to “keep the peace‘ never got involved with the protest and never appeared to say anything to anyone.
Kellsie Curtiss of Cadillac said she helped to organize those who carried guns to the protest. She said while she may not agree with the mission of the event, she felt it was her job as an American to guarantee that freedom.
The veteran of Desert Storm and Desert Shield carried two sidearms and an AR-15 rifle and said the group organized to not only protect the marchers, but also the downtown businesses.
“They have the freedom to express their First Amendment right to peacefully assemble,‘ she said of the protesters.
Curtiss would not say how many armed people were there to protect the protesters and the city, but said she heard rumors of threats being made.
“This is our town, we don’t want to see anything bad come to our town,‘ she said.
Curtiss said she spoke with one of the protesters before the demonstration and said she and the security group were there to protect them. She also said she didn’t want to see anyone get hurt and was glad people were being safe and responsible.
“I’m happy. There’s been no violence and that’s our goal. That’s our goal, nothing but peace,‘ she said.
With the success of the protest Saturday, Marshall said the idea is that there will be future events. What they will be and when he was uncertain but he said he already had a meeting to continue the conversation with the city.
As for the city’s reaction to Saturday’s protest, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said Saturday he was proud of the city and how the people came together during this difficult time as the nation tries to do the same. Similar to statements made by Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka last week, Peccia said he admonished the action of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd.
He also said he was encouraged that the nation is embarking on the systemic change that will result in reforms to the criminal justice system that will lead to new practices for those that serve in communities like Cadillac. As for the work of the police department Saturday and every day, Peccia said he was proud of their tireless efforts and dedication and was pleased to announce that the department has started a new police accreditation program to help achieve a higher level of mastery of best practices.
Ottjepka said after the killing of George Floyd he condemned the actions of those officers and his sympathy goes out to the Floyd family.
“My officers and myself will continue to protect and serve all citizens of the City of Cadillac equally regardless of race, color, creed, or sexual orientation,‘ he said. “I appreciated being invited to pray with the event organizer and members of this community during these trying times.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.