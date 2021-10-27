CADILLAC — Nearly a week after a Clare County woman was arrested in Cadillac for her part in a murder case, details of her arrest are coming out.
The Clare County Sheriff’s Office announced on Oct. 21 that Judy Boyer had been arrested without incident in Cadillac. The 54-year-old is alleged to have killed four people Wednesday. She was arraigned in 80th District Court on Oct. 22.
On Tuesday, Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka talked about the incidents leading to Boyer’s arrest. He said on Oct. 21, law enforcement received a tip that Boyer was at one of the residences in the Cadillac area that she was known to frequent.
Ottjepka said officers from his department as well as deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded. When police arrived at the residence Boyer was staying, she was found still seated in a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck, Ottjepka said.
“We avoided a barricaded situation because she was not in the residence. Because she was a possible suspect in a homicide, we gave her loud verbal direction at gunpoint,” he said. “She complied and she was taken into custody without issue.”
Ottjepka said Boyer was taken into custody and police proceeded to secure the vehicle to have it towed back to Clare County. He also said Boyer didn’t have any weapons on her person, but police in Wexford County didn’t search the vehicle. The vehicle was searched by law enforcement in Clare County.
Boyer also was not housed in the Wexford County Jail and was either taken back into Clare County by the Clare County Sheriff’s Office or by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team, according to Ottjepka.
“This was a good example of agency cooperation and everyone working together for a common goal. It worked out great for our community’s end of it. It could have gone bad,” Ottjepka said. “There was no resistance, and she didn’t talk during her arrest. It was very anticlimactic, and we were not anticipating that. She was a suspect who was alleged to have killed four people, so we didn’t know what we would be rolling up on.”
During her arraignment on Oct. 22 in Clare County’s 80th District Court, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis told Judge Joshua Farrell that Judy Boyer had a journal with the names of other people whom she wanted to kill.
On Tuesday, Ambrozaitis told the Cadillac News she could not go into detail about the journal entry and whether any of the names were of Wexford County residents.
“This is a topic that the Michigan Rules of Professional Conduct prohibit me from discussing,” Ambrozaitis said in an email. “While I was able to mention it on record during my argument for bond; it isn’t something outside of the courtroom, off record, that I would be able to talk about.”
The victims were Henry Boyer, 85, daughter Patricia Boyer, 61, Zachary Salminen, 36, and Wade Bacon, 39. All were shot on Oct. 20 at the Boyer home in Grant Township in Clare County.
Bacon and Salminen were there to work on the roof, the prosecutor said.
Bacon was “helping an elderly man with household fixes before winter settled in,” sister Wrae Bacon said on a GoFundMe page. He ”died doing what he always did: helping others.”
Judy Boyer lived across the street. A nephew was charged with being an accessory after the shootings.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
