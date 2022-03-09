CADILLAC — What can be done if someone with a stereo system in their vehicle pulls up next to a business or residence and blasts their music so loud that the windows and walls shake?
Apparently not a whole lot, which is why the Cadillac City Council on Monday set public hearings on four ordinance proposals that Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said would give the police department better leverage to address “disruptive” activities like the kind described above.
The proposals pertain to “noisy or riotous persons; noise (from motor vehicles); exhibition driving; and marihuana odors.”
The following are brief descriptions of the proposed amendments.
• Noisy or riotous persons
This code amendment disallows property and home owners from allowing illegal activity from occurring at their residence. The proposed amendment specifically proposes that it shall be unlawful for any person to operate or permit to be operated in any house or place, and subsequently allows the city to cite the property owner for prostitution, gambling, illegal sale or use of intoxicating liquor or controlled substances, and any other illegal activity.
• Noise
This code amendment proposes the inclusion of motor vehicles. Currently, the ordinance only references radios, TVs, phonographs, musical instruments or music of any type.
• Exhibition driving
This code amendment proposes updating the Uniform Traffic Code to add a new civil infraction regarding exhibition driving, which is defined in the proposed amendment by the following acts: rapid acceleration; squealing, peeling or burning of tires; swaying of the motor vehicle from side-to-side, more commonly referred to as “fishtailing;” racing or running of the engine of a motor vehicle at such speed to cause excessive or unusual noise; unnecessary and excessive changing of lanes; and emission of any unreasonably loud, raucous, disturbing, or unnecessary noise from the engine or exhaust system of any motor vehicle.
• Marijuana odor
This proposed new ordinance would require odor mitigation for cultivators and users of marihuana. An odor is objectionable if either of the following conditions are present: odor is detectable in the ambient air is greater than a 7/1 dilution threshold for two samples or observations not less than 15 minutes apart within a one-hour period measured by a field olfactometer device beyond the boundaries of the property; the city receives three or more formal complaints from individuals or entities within a 24-hour period and the complaints are related to a single odor source. Formal complaints filed by members of the same household will be considered one complaint.
During council’s first public comment period, several people expressed concern about the proposals.
Bob Durant asked how the city could consider an ordinance regulating the smell of marijuana when there’s nothing on the books related to the smell produced by cigars and cigarettes.
He added that there already are laws pertaining to reckless driving and asked why it was necessary to add another ordinance for “exhibition” driving.
“It seems like a lot more paperwork and stuff to do (for the police department),” Durant said.
Granite Street resident Amanda Phillips also questioned the marijuana odor ordinance and whether the city was started down a slippery slope, since it is largely up to an individual’s subjective taste what they consider “offensive” or not.
David McMahon asked for details about the ordinance targeting excessive noise from motor vehicles, and pointed out that motorcycle riders prefer their machines to be somewhat loud while they’re riding to keep deer and other critters away from the roadway when they’re going by.
He worried that the ordinance could hamper people who wish to ride their motorcycles into town for work or other reasons.
Several others who spoke out during public comment echoed similar concerns, specifically related to the potential impact on motorcycles, which it was rumored would not be allowed to operate in the city if the proposal was approved.
Others asked why the ordinances and amendment were even necessary, considering that there already are state and federal laws prohibiting things such as prostitution and illegal sale of controlled substances, for example.
“It seems like you’re just repeating what’s already out there,” said Linda Durant.
Ottjepka said many of the concerns he heard were based off misinformation, possibly spread on social media, regarding the proposals. In an attempt to clear things up, he went through ordinances and explained why they were necessary from the point of view of the police department.
He said all the proposals originated from complaints they’ve received recently, usually involving intentional disruptive acts, including loud music from vehicles, diesel exhaust fumes being blown onto people dining outside, marijuana odor seeping into a business from an adjacent building, and behaviors they “commonly see with teenage youth,” including driving in a way that is intended to draw attention.
The “noisy or riotous persons” ordinance is distinct from the city’s current ordinance in that it would allow police officers to cite people for illegal activities happening on property they own and are renting out; currently, they can cite tenants for such activities but obtaining compliance can be difficult when property owners aren’t also incentivized to prevent the activity, Ottjepka said. Ottjepka said having this ordinance in place will give police “another tool” for enforcing the city code, especially against tenants who haven’t changed their behaviors after being cited repeatedly.
The inclusion of motor vehicles into the city’s existing noise ordinance does not specifically target or ban any type of vehicle, Ottjepka continued. The proposal merely adds motor vehicles to the ordinance, so that when an officer cites someone for playing their car radio excessively loud, for instance, it has a better chance of standing up in the local court system.
If this proposal were to pass, the city would have to install decibel readers in the police department vehicles.
The city also would have to buy an olfactometer to detect odors in the air if the ordinance related to marijuana odors is passed.
This code amendment requires odor mitigation for all individuals who cultivate marihuana plants in the city for any purpose. Reasonable action individuals could use, for example purposes, may include the following: use of activated carbon and charcoal filters, use of air purifiers or air filters, use of industrial odor-control system, use of a bio-filtration system, and other common industry methods for odor mitigation.
This code amendment also “prohibits marihuana odors caused by anyone cultivating or using it where it results in a nuisance to the public or endangers the comfort, health or safety of the public.”
Marihuana odors caused by any licensed facility, such as a growing or cultivation facility, are currently covered in a separate section of City Code that requires mitigation control measures.
Ottjepka described the fourth proposed ordinance pertaining to “exhibition driving” as a less severe option for citing people who drive in a reckless or careless way.
Typically, Ottjepka said they cite people for “reckless” driving and “careless” driving if they are observed violating the ordinance in at least three ways, for instance, by rapidly accelerating, fishtailing and swaying a vehicle from side to side.
By having this additional option available, the city would be able to cite anyone if they violate only one of the acts, Ottjepka said.
“The option of citing anyone under the proposed Exhibition Driving Code versus citing someone under careless or reckless driving, even though it is likely that more than one act has been committed, reduces the financial burden to the violator as well as the number of points getting assessed against their license,” reads a “Frequently Asked Questions” statement issued by the city in regard to the proposed ordinance. “The proposal also gives additional flexibility to the City’s Police Department, and under the officer’s discretion, provides another option.”
The Cadillac City Council voted to set public hearings on the proposed code updates for its next meeting on March 21. During that meeting, the public will be given the opportunity to provide feedback on each ordinance.
