CADILLAC — Thanksgiving is Thursday, but on Friday Cadillac will be switching from turkeys to tinsel.
The signs of the upcoming holiday season have been popping up all over downtown Cadillac in recent weeks. On Monday one of the biggest symbols of the season was put up. This symbol was 32 feet tall and needed a crane to be installed. It was the city’s Christmas tree and it now resides in Cadillac Commons and will for the entire holiday season.
The 32-foot concolor fir was donated by Dutchman’s Tree Farm in Manton, hauled to the park by Peterson’s Towing in Cadillac and set in the concrete stand by Joe’s Tree Service in Cadillac. Cadillac city crews also were in Cadillac Commons Monday morning to help with the installation. Cadillac DPW Operations Manager Ken Payne said the plan was to decorate the tree Monday in preparation for the annual Christmas in the Park event Friday.
After a day of shopping or work, many people in Cadillac will gather in Cadillac Commons to sing carols, drink hot chocolate and see the North Pole’s favorite denizen — Santa Claus.
The city of Cadillac is scheduled to once again kick off the Christmas season on Friday with the annual Christmas in the Park. The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m. As in past years, it is anticipated carols will be sung and the city park and the tree will be lit up with holiday lights.
The event is free and takes place rain, shine or snow. Primos BBQ will have its food truck at the event starting at 5 p.m., while hot chocolate will be provided by the Salvation Army free of charge.
For more information go to www.cadillacmichigan.com/area-events.
