After the fanfare of making the world competition last weekend, reality set in Monday for the Cadillac Connectors Robotics team and the Reed City Cyber Coyotes — it was go time.
It is likely that both teams also realized Texas is a long way from Michigan. Both teams are set to compete at the world competition that starts today in Houston. FIRST Championship is a culminating, international event for the youth robotics competition season and an annual celebration of science, technology, engineering, and math. Qualification and advancement to participate in FIRST Championship vary by program, according to the organization.
In addition to the competition, teams who attend can check out an innovation fair, visit scholarship row and the alumni and career experience.
With a 20-plus hour drive to get to the FIRST World Robotics Championship the 12-member Cadillac High School team had a lot of time to spend in the vans they used to get them there.
Senior Garrett Smith said Tuesday morning in South Central Illinois they were supposed to get into Texas by the end of the day and will still have roughly three hours left on Wednesday to travel to Houston. He said after the fanfare of Monday’s send-off from the high school, things are pretty quiet with his fellow team members sleeping or listening to music.
Despite the calm, Smith said there is a lot of excitement about getting to Houston and the competition.
“There is definitely going to be a lot of excitement. It is going to be crazy,” he said from his cell phone on the road.
For the senior who has been on the team all four years of high school and the FTC team for two years in middle school, this year is the best the team has done during his tenure. When he joined as a freshman, Smith said the team sounded like fun, but there also was a lot to learn. Considering he is applying to colleges and deciding where he wants to go after graduation later this year, he said it also looks good on college applications.
While he has served in many capacities on the team, this year he is the safety captain. That means he makes sure the team is wearing its safety glasses and helps anyone who might get hurt during competitions.
Cadillac Connectors coach Scott McRoberts said his team still didn’t know Tuesday what group they were in. He said there are six different groups and he thinks organizers are still trying to iron out who is coming. Even though the team has been on the move since Monday, McRoberts said he was contacted Tuesday morning by organizers to confirm they were coming.
While he anticipates that they will learn everything they need to know by today, he said the first day of the competition is more about setup than anything else.
“We will unpack and get things set up. We will have to get things set up and then inspected,” he said. “Then we can do some testing of things. Thursday morning they will start qualification matches.”
McRoberts said unlike the Michigan competition, the world competition does not have rankings but that doesn’t mean they don’t know who some of the better teams are. He said the team out of San Jose, which is sponsored by Google, is one of the top teams. He also said a Texas team, sponsored by NASA, is a team to watch. As for Michigan teams, there is a team out of Clarkston that was the No. 1-ranked robot in the state, McRoberts said.
Cadillac Connectors captain Jack Lucas said he mostly is looking to have fun during the competition. He also is excited to see how the teams from around the world designed their robots to achieve the same task.
“It’s really cool to see all the different designs and ideas that other teams have come up with to do the same task as ours. Sometimes you have a lot of ideas and sometimes at competitions you see those ideas come to life on other robots, which is pretty cool,” he said.
While the current season has been one of the best the team has experienced, Lucas said he doesn’t believe there will be any pressure next season to repeat it. He said things fluctuate but this season has proven one thing — they can do well even under circumstances that are not favorable.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the district is proud of the robotics team for their persistence and performance during the current season. She also said sending the team to Houston to represent CAPS is a point of pride and honor.
“I greatly appreciate coach Scott McRoberts, Tom Jacobson and the team for supporting our high school students and the countless hours they put into assuring their success,” she said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I’m very excited for our students.”
The scramble to prepare for the world championship was tenfold for the Reed City Cyber Coyotes. Initially, the team had not ranked high enough to continue beyond the state level. Coach Brad Smith said his students were disappointed that the fun had come to an end, but they were proud of the work they’d put in regardless. The team was packed up and on the road for home by Saturday afternoon.
Then, everything changed when Smith received an 11:30 p.m. phone call from a FIRST representative notifying him that a slot for worlds had opened up. Smith said there were teams that couldn’t make it to Houston and had to let their spot go, so FIRST kept moving down the list to fill in the gaps; the Cyber Coyotes happened to be next in line.
“So then I’m wired, excited for everybody. I sent a message on Remind to the kids,” he said. “I had a few kids who actually went and woke up their parents. They’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to worlds!””
Smith held a parent meeting Sunday to get everyone up to speed and to start making plans for the trip before take-off at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Worlds is an achievement the team had always hoped for, and Smith said to finally make it happen had them, and their parents, “bouncing with excitement.”
Having the robotics parents on deck has also been a huge help in making it to worlds, according to Smith. Being on the team management end, he said there are always details he hasn’t thought of, and their organization is crucial.
“They’re not officially mentors,” he said. “But they’re just as much of an asset to the team as anybody else, so it’s really been nice to have that kind of support.”
Despite not having placed for worlds originally, Smith said the state championship was still a success for the team. Everyone arrived confident in their ability to go up against some of the best teams in the state, knowing that their machine was solid. They started off the competition in the top 10, but it was a few bad breaks during the alliance matches that cost them their spot.
Luckily, Smith said the team’s robot, Taz 2.0, is not in need of any major repairs, besides a bit of tightening up.
“We built a heck of a machine this year, and it’s been able to handle a lot of the abuse,” he said. “And we’ve been fortunate not to have to worry about fixing too much.”
Along with all the buzzing excitement comes a good amount of nerves, too. Even Smith said he’s been getting his own butterflies leading up to competition. When they walk out onto the field for the first time, he knows his drive team will be just as nervous. But, it will all dissipate when the bells go off and the game begins.
There have been no major changes to the actual segments of the game, it’s simply expanded in size. Now, there will be six fields of 60 teams, as opposed to the previous four fields. Additionally, the alliances will now be made up of four robots rather than three.
As far as a plan of action goes, Smith said the team has decided to compete with no expectations. What matters most is having fun and giving it their best shot. No matter how their worlds performance fares, he said just having gone in the first place will fuel the fire of future robotics team members.
Many of the current Cyber Coyotes are high school seniors, and they’ll be graduating with the knowledge that their first, and last, slew of competitions were a success. Smith said he’s hoping that his older team members who will be competing next year can take what they’ve learned and guide their younger peers.
After the team returns from Houston, their focus will be on preparing for the off season in the fall, and rounding up more funding. Some of the team’s bigger sponsors are Reed City Group, H and R Screw Machine Products, Eckhart Reed City and Cargill. Donations have also been provided by general members of the community.
“Everybody’s been jumping in, and we’ve been getting little donations for this and this, and even all that’s been awesome,” Smith said. “So it’s really kind of cool to see the community jump on board and support us as well.”
To watch either team compete, go online to www.firstchampionship.org/watch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.