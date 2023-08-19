The past week has been a whirlwind of events, fear, travel and heartbreak for Cadillac resident and Hawaii native Sharina Husted.
Husted was born and raised on the island of Maui. Her dad pastored for nearly 50 years, mentors the Maui pastors and she has been working remotely as executive director of Ministries for Grace Bible Church Maui for the past 10 years. She also works part-time on staff with First Baptist Church in Cadillac.
While she lives in Cadillac with her husband, Ryan, and their five children, she knew it wouldn’t be long before she headed home. Friends and family are still living on the island of Maui and with the wildfire that wiped out the town of Lahaina, Hawaii she said she needed to get back.
So she took that lenghty flight and although she was jet lagged and unable to sleep much, Sharina started the process of helping her fellow islanders. She bought a one-way ticket, so she doesn’t know how long she will be in Maui.
“The catastrophic Maui fires wiped out an entire city. Imagine Mitchell Street from Big Boy to Meijer being flattened and turned to ash,” she said. “It happened so quickly that there was no time for evacuation, no emergency response, it was an impossible situation. Many casualties are reported, but the count will be much greater as thousands are unaccounted for.”
While Sharina said her family are safe, many of the families from the church have lost everything. The Grace Bible Church Maui has opened its doors to house those who are displaced by the fire, feeding first responders and distributing supplies. She said the church also is working with the American Red Cross and Samaritan’s Purse, but the need of the people and the island is well beyond what any one organization can do.
On a recent August morning, Sharina talked with the Cadillac News when it was roughly 4 a.m. in Maui. Her day was starting early. She was put in charge of feeding about 150 police breakfast, lunch and dinner. She didn’t know what the exact plan was for the day but she knew it would be accomplished. It had to.
Even during her short time on the island, Sharina said she is seeing the good. She said she also is seeing God at work. Whether it is the church flooded with people from the community serving and helping or the countless children who bring smiles and laughter. All is not lost.
“Kids are resilient. We have a preschool (at the church), they want to smile, have fun and laugh. The rest of us are very solemn and they (the children) are bringing the best out in all of us. They are forcing us to have fun.”
Sharina said in her short time on Maui she has experienced many moments of happiness and love amid devastation and loss.
She said there were two little girls at the church’s shelter who were visiting from the mainland and were forced to evacuate. She said they looked bored, sad and lost. That was until a volunteer took them outside to pick some flowers and taught them how to make leis. After that, Sharina said both the girls wore their handmade leis proudly and with smiles on their faces.
In another instance, a volunteer gave a man from the church’s shelter a ride to the airport. The man had lost everything and was flying with nothing. On the way to the airport, the volunteer had to stop to pick up some supplies, which the man, who had just lost everything, paid for. The bill was roughly $200, but Sharina said he paid it without question.
“He was in great need, yet he wanted to bless others as he left,” she said. “Good things are happening. God is at work. Please continue to pray for Maui.”
Sharina said many have asked how they can help. Right now, Sharina said the main goal is to take care of the people who are using the church as a shelter and provide them with meals and clothing. She said when the fires hit, it was the start of school for many kids on the island.
They are in the process of getting them registered for school and all the back-to-school things. They also are looking at providing athletic teams such as football, with the equipment that was destroyed. She said the big non-governmental organizations are on the island so there is no need for items to be sent. Instead, she said they are looking for cash donations.
That way, when people call in or come with needs, they can address them. To donate to the church and the Maui relief effort you can go to www.gracebiblemaui.org/2023-fire-response.
“I am so grateful for Cadillac First Baptist Church and our amazing Cadillac community for their support during this crisis,” she said. “You’re on the ground with us here in spirit and we appreciate your support and prayers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.