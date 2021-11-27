Cadillac resident Pat Goggin given key to the city

CADILLAC — Pat Goggin was enjoying Thanksgiving with his family Thursday morning when there was a knock on his door.
Goggin said his children, who were home for the holiday, told him a photographer was coming to take a family portrait, but that was not who was waiting for him to open the door. Instead, it was Cadillac Mayor Carla Filkins. Surprised, Goggin let the mayor and a few other people into his home.
When Filkins told Goggin why she was at his home, his surprise turned to shock.
Filkins was there to give Goggin the key to the city.
“I was certainly surprised by this,” Goggin said.
Goggin was recognized and honored with the key to the city for his years of helping non-profits raise thousands of dollars to help support the cause. He has been and continues to be a fixture within the city. For those reasons, the city wanted to acknowledge Goggin in a significant way.
Goggin retired as the executive director of the United Way of Wexford and Missaukee Counties on Sept. 1 but continues to keep busy through various volunteering efforts.
“I told them (the United Way) I would help out with the golf outing and the murder mystery, which is on March 5,” he said. “I’m still involved with the chamber ambassadors and the Footliters. I guess there is no rest for the wicked.”
Goggin said what people should take away from this is a person should get involved and, if possible, their passion. If they do, they will feel better about themselves and their community. They also will feel like they are a part of what is going on in the community. It also doesn’t have to be a huge undertaking but something small.
He cited the recent Nativity scene that he helped to put up in the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion for the holiday season. Although many hands make light work, Goggin said it was interesting talking with everyone who came out to help. He said it was clear that they all walked away with a sense of pride in the work they did, himself included.
“I’ve been setting it up for 20 years now and the number of people showed up for that. I didn’t know most of these people, but somehow they heard about this and came down and helped,” he said.
