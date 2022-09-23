CADILLAC — Intrepid traveler, diver, TV station founder and Cadillac resident Gary Knapp has a story to share about his time on earth and in its seas and oceans.
On Saturday at the Cadillac Wexford Public Library, Knapp will be talking about the magnitude of the earth’s oceans and the mystery and beauty inside them. He also will be discussing and later signing his book entitled, “God’s Beauty in the Deep.” The book is a written account of Knapp’s 12-year filming adventure inspired by his promise to share with mankind the majestic life God created both under and above the world’s oceans.
This 12-year journey included the filming of 37 hour-long shows and at Saturday’s event in Cadillac, Knapp said he will discuss one of them, Truk Lagoon in Chuuk, Micronesia. Each of the shows also is available to check out from the library.
During World War II, Truk Lagoon was the Empire of Japan’s main base in the South Pacific theatre. In 1944, Truk’s capacity as a naval base was destroyed through a naval air attack in Operation Hailstone. Operation Hailstone lasted for three days, as American carrier-based planes sank smaller Japanese warships and merchant ships while also destroying grounded aircraft.
The attack made Truk Lagoon the biggest graveyard of ships in the world and one many divers seek out.
“It’s the site where the U.S. got even with Japan for Pearl Harbor,” Knapp said. “The oceans have far more historical sites than any museum. They have sunken ships, planes and cities.”
Knapp said many people don’t understand the magnitude or depths of the oceans. The hope is his program will help them to start to understand.
Rosemary Rokita is the event coordinator for the Friends of the Library group that is putting on the show.
She said Knapp has been contacting local libraries about offering his program as a way to promote his book. She said he gave a similar program in Missaukee County and it was given rave reviews. While that one was focused on children, Rokita said this one is geared more toward adults.
Like Knapp, Rokita said the hope is this will broaden the horizons of those who attend and be educational at the same time.
“How many people have the opportunity to travel the world and also go diving? To go underwater like that would be amazing to see what is there,” she said. “Hopefully, many will learn something about something they have never seen before.”
The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Saturday in the library’s community room.
