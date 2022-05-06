CADILLAC — Residents of Cadillac can bring their hazardous waste to the Wastewater Plant this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hazardous waste includes batteries, fluorescent lights, oil, anti freeze, fire extinguishers and much more. A full list of the accepted items can be found on the City of Cadillac website.
In partnership with Wexford County, the city has been helping people dispose of their hazardous waste for a number of years. Director of Utilities for the City of Cadillac Jeff Dietlin said they paused the event between 2013 and 2018, but that disposal has picked up since resuming.
When hazardous materials are flushed, or disposed of improperly, they can enter local water sources and cause contamination. Holding a yearly event that allows everyone to dispose of their waste correctly can help Wastewater Plant employees remove it more efficiently.
“So anything that you don’t feel quite right throwing into the landfill, we would gladly take it and separate it from the waste stream,” Dietlin said. “Some people put them in the toilet, and it’s harder to take oil and grease out of the water than it is to keep it from mixing in the first place.”
Even if hazardous materials are disposed of in wooded areas, their contaminants can still seep into groundwater.
Protecting groundwater, and decreasing the labor needed for removal are the additional benefits of the disposal event, according to Dietlin.
Since collections began again in 2018, he said the city has collected 103,000 pounds of waste that was kept from the waste steam. On average, they collect 12,000 to 13,000 pounds per year.
“When we came back, we had really high participation after the pause, but then it settled down to what’s considered average,” Dietlin said. “When we had our first COVID collection, it was also way down, but then it bumped back to average afterward.”
As people arrive at the plant, they’ll be asked for some basic information like a name and address. Then, they’ll be asked to pull up to the collection area where several people will be waiting to take their waste items and sort them into piles.
Dietlin said they won’t even have to get out of their car. They can just pop the trunk. In terms of what to bring the waste in physically, he said cardboard boxes are preferred.
The Wastewater Plant is located at 1121 Plett Road. No prior registration is necessary for disposal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.