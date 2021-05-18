CADILLAC — The city's water and sewer rates will increase by 5%.
City council approved the rate increases during Monday's city council meeting, which went hand-in-hand with approving the city's budget for Fiscal Year 2022, which begins July 1.
This was the final step in approving the rate increases and the city's budget; there have been work sessions, presentations before Monday night's public hearing and vote.
No members of the public spoke during the public hearings Monday and council did not debate the matter; council member Bryan Elenbaas was the sole "no" vote to the rate increases and the city budget.
Elenbaas had previously criticized the plan to raise rates, saying people were getting tired of it.
They'll likely have to get used to it.
During Monday night's re-cap of the proposal to raise water and sewer rates, Finance Director Owen Roberts shared a slideshow that suggested rates will go up at least 2% each year through FY 2026.
But a water and sewer rate study by Gosling Czubak Engineering Sciences indicates Cadillac's water will be the sixth lowest out of 57 similar communities and sewer rates will still be the 11th lowest out of 48.
For the average residential customer, the 5% rate increase in both water and sewer will lead to a bill that costs $2.41 more every month and $28.92 more every year. The city defines the average residential customer as one who uses 5,200 gallons a month.
The justification for the rate increase is the city's need to pay off a $9.7 million drinking water revolving fund loan that pays for the city's new wellfield on 44 Road.
City council also approved a $23 million budget for FY 2022; revenues were projected to be closer to $20 million, but Roberts said the difference was "almost exclusively due to the spending down of bond proceeds that we received in the current fiscal year."
