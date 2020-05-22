CADILLAC — Cadillac water customers can expect to see higher water and sewer bills in October 2020.
On Monday night, city council approved the rate hikes. Water will see an increase of 7.5% while sewer rates will climb 5%. The rate hikes are part of a proposed series of increases over the next several years (each of which would need to be approved by council in the coming years).
Finance Director Owen Roberts pointed out to city council on Monday night during a public hearing on the rate hikes that the city doesn't raise rates every year.
"You can see four out of the last eight actual years were worth 0% increases," Roberts said during a slideshow presentation via a videoconferencing platform that the city uses to conduct meetings remotely.
The rate hikes are in anticipation of the city building a new $9-10 million wellfield as well as other water infrastructure improvements.
"We really are trying to do what we need to do in terms of ongoing capital maintenance, so that we're not faced with a major emergency," Roberts said.
The average residential customer uses 5,200 gallons a month, Roberts said. That means the total water and sewer increase, on average, would be $2.76, or $33.12 a year.
The rate hike was initially proposed to being in July, at the start of the new fiscal year. But council approved the rate hike to take effect in October, citing the COVID-19 pandmic as a reason to delay the rate hike.
